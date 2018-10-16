SNc Channels:



Oct-23-2018 18:25 TweetFollow @OregonNews Increased Prevalence of PTSD and Depression is More and More Worrying "The true causes of PTSD, ending in military suicides, are anguish and psychological frustration." -Dr. Phillip Leveque, Doctor of Pharmacology

Image: creative commons

(SALEM, Ore.) - Scientists are constantly studying the dramatic effects of PTSD all around the world. Lately, the signs have become truly worrying. An increased number of people are currently suffering from severe depression, PTSD or other chronic mental conditions that may affect their quality of life tremendously. Considering this, it’s important to raise awareness on this topic and encourage people to seek help when they feel like they need it. Studies have shown that the increased prevalence of mental health disorders is also related to the way people spend their time, both at work and during their free hours. In fact, depression and PTSD are highly correlated with the job positions of the patients. For instance, people who work in military services are exposed to a greater risk of developing PTSD and encountering signs of depression. Researchers expressed their concerns related to the latest reports on PTSD and depression. During the last decade, the visible increase of people who developed PTSD or depression over the years made specialists rethink their priorities in terms of medical studies. High-profile traumatic events are the ones that usually generate PTSD, so the patients can be less numerous compared to the case of depression, which can be developed much easier in a wider range of conditions. Here are some facts about the increased prevalence of these affections: PTSD, depression and psychiatric morbidity Psychiatric morbidity is often associated with common mental health disorders such as PTSD or depression. Depressive disorders are the ones that lead to a substantial psychiatric morbidity. Since PTSD was fully discovered around 1980, it has been a topic of discussion for the past decades, and specialists came to the conclusion that both PTSD and severe depression can lead to a higher psychiatric morbidity. There is a need in the society of expanding the knowledge related to mental health, so that this increase in psychiatric morbidity is reduced. In fact, the development of PTSD was thoroughly studied lately, and specialists find it easier to detect the risk factors that lead to the apparition of mental health issues. The impact of PTSD and depression in the community has to be presented to the world, so that people start reaching out whenever they notice similar symptoms in their own situation. Patients that suffer from common mental health disorders that remain untreated will later develop disorders that are much more dangerous and threaten their lives. It is highly important to state that the impact of psychiatric disorders can be seen clearly in the quality of life of the patients. Different studies on this topic included interviews with patients that struggled or still struggle with PTSD. The patients stated that their psychiatric disorders are the ones that lead to such a poor quality of life, because the aftermath they have. The symptoms of PTSD and depression should be addressed and the disorders should be treated on time to reduce the negative impact they have on the quality of life of the patients. How common is PTSD or depression? After thorough epidemiologic studies, specialists found out that the prevalence rates related to PTSD and depression are on the rise, especially in the USA. The same studies have shown that there is a range of 9% people that suffer from PTSD their whole life, without following any treatment scheme. Moreover, there are lower rates of PTSD and depression in the case of people that follow alternative treatment schemes. Ibogaine rehabs are more frequented because of the beneficial impact they have on PTSD patients. Both PTSD and depression are common mental health disorders. Physical injuries, combat exposure, disasters, rape and other traumatic events can trigger PTSD or depression. In some cases, depression derives from PTSD, so they are often treated together. The impact of these mental disorders on the society cannot be ignored, due to the fast pace of their development. Researchers studied the comorbidity related to mental disorders and concluded that it is more common in PTSD or depression patience. Over 80% of people that suffer from PTSD will have at least one lifetime comorbid mental health disorder. What is more worrying about these diseases has to do with the methods that some patients choose for coping with them. For instance, prevalent comorbid conditions related to PTSD or severe depressions end up with alcohol dependence or substance abuse. Researches in combat veterans have shown a clear association of PTSD with physical health conditions. PTSD may lead to joint/bone affections, neurological diseases and other physical health problems. These problems usually appear because of symptoms such as sleep disturbance, obesity, comorbid depression, substance abuse and so on, which represent the aftermath of struggling with PTSD. The factors that lead to PTSD The factors that generally lead to PTSD or depression are quite common, and they can be separated into three different categories – pre-trauma, actual trauma and post-trauma. Pre-trauma risks are the most encountered in normal population, regardless of age, race, or socio-economic conditions. The only factor that differentiates the risk of developing PTSD or depression is gender. Females develop PTSD or depression faster and easier than men. As for the risk factors, pre-trauma factors are both internal and external. The internal ones refer to biologic and genetic factors that are strictly related to the individual. Besides gender, which is a pre-trauma factor as well, people with a lower IQ are more exposed to developing mental health issues. If a person suffered from a mental disorder in the past, they are more likely to develop one again. Genetics and personality factors also contribute to the development of mental health disorders. For the actual trauma factors, facing death, assaultive trauma and physical injuries are the ones that contribute to the development of the diseases. Another important element in this category is represented by the severity of the trauma. Finally, the post-trauma factors refer to the aftermath that triggers other mental health issues and – in some cases – physical affections, besides PTSD. A constant high heart rate, pain severity, traumatic brain injuries, and disability are just a few of these factors. SEE ALSO: Dr. Phil Leveque's articles on PTSD Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

