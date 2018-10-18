SNc Channels:



Oct-22-2018 22:28 TweetFollow @OregonNews Security Guard Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder of Jose Moreno Capwell had no prior felony criminal record in the state of Oregon.

Gregory Weston Capwell was convicted on October 18, 2018 of the intentional killing of 25-year old Jose Moreno.

Photo: Marion County Jail

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, the Honorable David E. Leith sentenced 34-year old Gregory Weston Capwell to Life in prison following his conviction for murder. Gregory Capwell was convicted on October 18, 2018, following a four day jury trial, of the intentional killing of 25-year old Jose Moreno. The murder charge stems from an incident that occurred in the Denny’s parking lot, located at 3155 Ryan Drive, Salem, Oregon, on July 22, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Capwell, who was working as an armed security guard, confronted Moreno and two other men as they attempted to enter the Denny’s and told them that they were trespassed. After a brief verbal argument Capwell then tried to grab Jose Moreno and place him under a citizen’s arrest. Capwell then tased Moreno, despite being warned that Moreno had a pacemaker. Moreno and the other men then attempted to get back in their car and leave, however, Capwell ran up and physically yanked Moreno out of the car. As Moreno was pulled from the car he began to fight with Capwell and Capwell then shot him twice in the chest with his .40 caliber Glock handgun. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting. They located a male subject in the parking lot who had been shot, and spoke to Gregory Capwell a private security guard, who was employed by Homefront Security. Police identified the man who had been shot as 25-year old Jose Francisco-Moreno. He was declared dead at the scene. Capwell was arrested six days after the shooting. Although Capwell claimed that he acted in self-defense, the incident was captured on a security camera from a neighboring business. That video was a key piece of evidence in the trial. The jury took less than ten minutes to unanimously find Gregory Capwell guilty of intentional murder with a firearm. Under Oregon law the punishment for Murder is a Life sentence with a 25 year minimum before eligibility for parole. Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

