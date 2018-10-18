Thursday October 25, 2018
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Oct-22-2018 22:28printcomments

Security Guard Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder of Jose Moreno

Salem-News.com

Capwell had no prior felony criminal record in the state of Oregon.

Gregory Weston Capwell
Gregory Weston Capwell was convicted on October 18, 2018 of the intentional killing of 25-year old Jose Moreno.
Photo: Marion County Jail

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, the Honorable David E. Leith sentenced 34-year old Gregory Weston Capwell to Life in prison following his conviction for murder.

Gregory Capwell was convicted on October 18, 2018, following a four day jury trial, of the intentional killing of 25-year old Jose Moreno.

The murder charge stems from an incident that occurred in the Denny’s parking lot, located at 3155 Ryan Drive, Salem, Oregon, on July 22, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Capwell, who was working as an armed security guard, confronted Moreno and two other men as they attempted to enter the Denny’s and told them that they were trespassed. After a brief verbal argument Capwell then tried to grab Jose Moreno and place him under a citizen’s arrest.

Capwell then tased Moreno, despite being warned that Moreno had a pacemaker.

Moreno and the other men then attempted to get back in their car and leave, however, Capwell ran up and physically yanked Moreno out of the car. As Moreno was pulled from the car he began to fight with Capwell and Capwell then shot him twice in the chest with his .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting. They located a male subject in the parking lot who had been shot, and spoke to Gregory Capwell a private security guard, who was employed by Homefront Security.

Police identified the man who had been shot as 25-year old Jose Francisco-Moreno. He was declared dead at the scene. Capwell was arrested six days after the shooting.

Although Capwell claimed that he acted in self-defense, the incident was captured on a security camera from a neighboring business. That video was a key piece of evidence in the trial.

The jury took less than ten minutes to unanimously find Gregory Capwell guilty of intentional murder with a firearm.

Under Oregon law the punishment for Murder is a Life sentence with a 25 year minimum before eligibility for parole.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for October 22, 2018 | Articles for October 23, 2018 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com

Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy