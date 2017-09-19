Reward Offered to Locate Homicide Suspect Chad Brandon Pitcher

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.



38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher has been identified as the suspect in a September 19, 2017 homicide in Washington County. (CASE #17-26)



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted for murder.

38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher has been identified as the suspect in a September 19, 2017 homicide in Washington County.

Pitcher is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 175 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357) Source: Crime Stoppers of Oregon

_________________________________________