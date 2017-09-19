Reward Offered to Locate Homicide Suspect Chad Brandon Pitcher

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Oct-19-2017 17:30TweetFollow @OregonNews
Reward Offered to Locate Homicide Suspect Chad Brandon PitcherSalem-News.com
Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted for murder.
38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher has been identified as the suspect in a September 19, 2017 homicide in Washington County.
Pitcher is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 175 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357) Source: Crime Stoppers of Oregon
_________________________________________
Oregon | Fatal | Crime | Justice | Most Commented on
Articles for October 19, 2017 | Articles for October 20, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.