Census Bureau Announces Salem Area Job Openings for 2020 Census

Learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

census 2020
It's our people who help us measure America. You can help!
Photo: Census 2020

(SALEM, Ore.) - The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring workers for temporary jobs available in the Salem office and the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area in advance of the 2020 Census for the following positions:

  • Area census office managers: $45,760 - $62,400 per year
  • Office positions: starting at $14.00 per hour
  • Work at home positions: starting at $17.50 per hour

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area.

For area census office manager jobs apply online at: census.gov/fieldjobs.

For office and work at home jobs available now, apply online at: 2020census.gov/jobs.

Applicants can also learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. They may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.

