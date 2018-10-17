Census Bureau Announces Salem Area Job Openings for 2020 Census

|
Census Bureau Announces Salem Area Job Openings for 2020 CensusSalem-News.com
Learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring workers for temporary jobs available in the Salem office and the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area in advance of the 2020 Census for the following positions:
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area.
For area census office manager jobs apply online at: census.gov/fieldjobs.
For office and work at home jobs available now, apply online at: 2020census.gov/jobs.
Applicants can also learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. They may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.
