Turner Woman Dead and Husband Hospitalized with Gunshot Wounds

Detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident

Turner gun fatal
Deputies respond to a fatal gunshot wound in Turner, Oregon.
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

(TURNER, Ore.) - Deputies have identified the victim in last night's shooting as 52-year old Judy Stanfill, of Turner. Ms. Stanfill lived at her residence in the 5000 block of Ash Street with her husband, 53-year old Clayton Stanfill.

Mr. Stanfill is currently at the Salem Hospital where he is expected to recover from a gunshot wound.

Deputies were called to the home at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, after a man, Clayton Stanfill, walked into the Turner Fire Department with a gunshot wound. Turner Fire personnel began treating the man and called the Sheriff's Office for assistance.

When deputies arrived they searched the man's residence and located a female deceased inside.

They were on scene and processing evidence for hours, and the area of 3rd Street and Ash Street in Turner was completely blocked.

Detectives are still working to determine exactly what happened yesterday afternoon in the Stanfill home. Detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Sheriff's Office and the Turner Police Departments thoughts go out to the Stanfill family and her co-workers at the Marion County Circuit Court.

Ms. Stanfill's autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning. The Sheriff's Office does not anticipate any further releases until the case has been fully investigated, that time frame is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 503 540 8079.

