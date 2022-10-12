SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Oct-11-2022 17:10 TweetFollow @OregonNews Key Factors to Keep in Mind About Kennel Cough Prevent, protect and get the right treatment when needed.

Photo by Bruno Cervera

(SALEM, Ore.) - With the wide range of health issues that are common among dogs, it can be difficult for pet owners to familiarize themselves with all of them. It doesn’t help that some illnesses have very similar symptoms, and this is why it is always important to seek veterinary assistance if you are unsure as to what the problem might be. One of the common health issues that affects dogs of all ages is kennel cough, and this is a very contagious illness that can cause misery for your pet. Because of how common this illness is and the ease with which it can spread between dogs, it is always best as a pet owner to familiarize yourself with some of the facts relating to this condition. When it comes to your dog and kennel cough, you naturally want to protect your pet and also get the right treatment if your dog does contract the illness. Keeping some key facts in mind about the condition can help you to more easily do this. In this article, we will look at some key factors to keep in mind about kennel cough. Some Factors to Remember There are a few important things to remember about this illness, and this can help you to better look after your pet when it comes to kennel cough. Some of these are: It Affects Dogs Differently One of the things to keep in mind about this illness is that it can affect different dogs at varying levels. In general, it is not dangerous for the average healthy dog, but the time it takes them to get over it and the severity of the symptoms can vary. With vulnerable dogs, it can be more serious, and this includes puppies, senior dogs, and those with compromised immune systems. It is important to seek advice if your pet falls into these categories and contracts kennel cough. Symptoms Are Similar to Other Issues Another thing to keep in mind is that there are various symptoms linked to kennel cough, and some of these can be very similar to the symptoms of other health issues. This can lead to a lot of confusion where pet owners think the dog has kennel cough when it is, in fact, something else. As such, it is always best to check with a vet if you are unsure as to whether your pet has kennel cough or some other illness, as this means that the right treatment can be administered. It Spreads with Ease The key thing to remember is that kennel cough is highly contagious and can spread within the dog population with speed and ease. Naturally, you want to protect your pet as well as other dogs from contracting this nasty illness. So, if your dog has kennel cough, keep it isolated until your pet has recovered. If another dog that your pet mixes with has kennel cough, keep your pet away until the other dog has recovered. These are some of the key things to remember when it comes to kennel cough and your dog. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Pet | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for October 11, 2022 |