|
Wednesday October 12, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Oct-11-2022 17:10TweetFollow @OregonNews
Key Factors to Keep in Mind About Kennel CoughSalem-News.com
Prevent, protect and get the right treatment when needed.
(SALEM, Ore.) - With the wide range of health issues that are common among dogs, it can be difficult for pet owners to familiarize themselves with all of them. It doesn’t help that some illnesses have very similar symptoms, and this is why it is always important to seek veterinary assistance if you are unsure as to what the problem might be.
One of the common health issues that affects dogs of all ages is kennel cough, and this is a very contagious illness that can cause misery for your pet.
Because of how common this illness is and the ease with which it can spread between dogs, it is always best as a pet owner to familiarize yourself with some of the facts relating to this condition. When it comes to your dog and kennel cough, you naturally want to protect your pet and also get the right treatment if your dog does contract the illness.
Keeping some key facts in mind about the condition can help you to more easily do this. In this article, we will look at some key factors to keep in mind about kennel cough.
Some Factors to RememberThere are a few important things to remember about this illness, and this can help you to better look after your pet when it comes to kennel cough. Some of these are:
It Affects Dogs DifferentlyOne of the things to keep in mind about this illness is that it can affect different dogs at varying levels. In general, it is not dangerous for the average healthy dog, but the time it takes them to get over it and the severity of the symptoms can vary. With vulnerable dogs, it can be more serious, and this includes puppies, senior dogs, and those with compromised immune systems. It is important to seek advice if your pet falls into these categories and contracts kennel cough.
Symptoms Are Similar to Other IssuesAnother thing to keep in mind is that there are various symptoms linked to kennel cough, and some of these can be very similar to the symptoms of other health issues. This can lead to a lot of confusion where pet owners think the dog has kennel cough when it is, in fact, something else.
As such, it is always best to check with a vet if you are unsure as to whether your pet has kennel cough or some other illness, as this means that the right treatment can be administered.
It Spreads with EaseThe key thing to remember is that kennel cough is highly contagious and can spread within the dog population with speed and ease.
Naturally, you want to protect your pet as well as other dogs from contracting this nasty illness. So, if your dog has kennel cough, keep it isolated until your pet has recovered. If another dog that your pet mixes with has kennel cough, keep your pet away until the other dog has recovered.
These are some of the key things to remember when it comes to kennel cough and your dog.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for October 11, 2022 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.