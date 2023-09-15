A Crisis in the Palestinian Authority

|
Tuesday October 10, 2023
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Oct-09-2023 23:28TweetFollow @OregonNews
A Crisis in the Palestinian AuthorityMel Gurtov special to Salem-News.com
The PA no longer seems relevant to what is happening in Israel.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Israel and Hamas are at war, with many deaths on both sides being reported. Meantime, another crisis is brewing, within the Palestinian Authority (PA).
Mahmoud Abbas, president of the PA since 2004, was widely condemned around the world in September for making antisemitic comments about the Holocaust in a televised speech to his party last month.
Abbas said: “They say that Hitler killed the Jews for being Jews and that Europe hated the Jews because they were Jews. No. It was clearly explained that they fought them because of their social role and not their religion.”
Abbas later clarified that by “social role” he meant “usury, money and so on."
Numerous Palestinian intellectuals immediately condemned Abbas’ statement:
While Abbas’ words and actions rarely command significant international attention, the incident put a spotlight on his deep unpopularity among Palestinians, 73 percent of whom want him gone, and their growing disillusionment with the PA.
The disillusionment has two faces: a widespread belief that Abbas has been ineffectual in resisting the right-wing Israeli government’s repression, and anger about the PA’s undemocratic rule, with no elections or parliament to institutionalize and balance Abbas’ rule.
As the Palestinian intellectuals’ statement goes on to say:
Thus, the PA, which began as the result of the Oslo peace talks and was supposed to guide a process leading to two states in Israel, no longer seems relevant to what is happening in Israel.
Instead, it has become a bloated, out-of-touch bureaucracy, employing about a quarter of the Palestinian population.
As one observer puts it, the PA, though internationally recognized as leading a separate state, in actuality is a subcontractor.
But what can replace it is an entirely different challenge for which there is no clear answer as yet.
One thing, however, should be clear: The Palestinian people deserve representative, accountable governance, something that the Hamas attacks on Israel will make harder than ever to achieve.
*****
Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University and blogs at In the Human Interest.
#Palestinian_Authority #war #Oslo_Accords #Mahmoud_Abbas #antisemtism
_________________________________________
Articles for October 9, 2023 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2023 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.