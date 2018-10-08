One Man Killed in Crash Near Mill City

Photo: Linn County Sheriff's Office



(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - Linn County deputies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Kingwood Avenue near Dogwood Road just east of Mill City, on October 6th just before 8 p.m.

Sheriff Jim Yon reports that the operator was identified as 28-year old Wesley Wilson, of Gates. He was operating a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse and was eastbound on Kingwood Avenue when he failed to negotiate a corner.

The vehicle struck the bridge abutment crossing Rock Creek.

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to break into two pieces. The front passenger compartment continued and came to rest on the creek bed below the bridge. The rear portion of the vehicle came to rest next to the bridge.

The operator and only occupant was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kingwood Avenue was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.

Mr. Wilson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a contributing factor. It is not known, at this time, if alcohol was a contributing factor. This investigation is continuing.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by personnel from Mill City Fire Department, Linn County Road Department, and Linn County Medical Examiner.

Source Linn County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________