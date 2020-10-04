Tim King in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

|
Monday October 5, 2020
|
Oct-04-2020 13:58
Tim King in Critical Condition After Motorcycle CrashBonnie King Salem-News.com
A tragedy for the Salem-News.com Family
(SALEM, Ore.) - Tim King, owner of Salem Ghost Tours and former Executive Editor of Salem-News.com was involved in a serious motorcycle crash about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept 30. He was hospitalized in critical condition and remains in ICU at this hour.
Tim was driving north on Commercial St in Salem, Oregon, when a car pulled out of a driveway directly into his lane. Witnesses say he swerved to miss the vehicle but the vehicle also swerved the same direction, and he crashed into that car as well as another vehicle sitting in the middle turn lane for Dairy Queen.
The police investigation is underway and details will be updated when they are confirmed.
Only Tim was injured in the crash.
Tim’s injuries include many broken bones, internal injuries and lacerations. He underwent emergency splenectomy surgery soon after arrival at Salem Hospital. On Thursday his left leg was amputated. These surgeries were successful, but were a great strain on him and his health continues to be very fragile. He is being given Dialysis to assist his kidneys.
A father of five boys and a grandfather, Tim has a huge universe of family, extended family, and innumerable friends. He has been an active participant in their lives while balancing his passions which basically boil down to helping people seek justice and end oppression throughout the world.
Tim is an experienced motorcycle rider, with over 40 years “under his belt”, and his yellow Ducati sport bike is his pride and joy. He is well known to be an excellent rider and has proved as much by his motorcycle ride across the United States for Veterans awareness.
A News photographer and a published author with many News awards to his credit, Tim and I share honored journalistic recognition from BikePAC of Oregon, the Oregon Confederation of Motorcycle Clubs and National Coalition of Motorcycle Clubs.
The doctors have been fighting for his life. We are hoping for the best. The next few hours are dire for Tim.
We, the family of Tim King, want to say thank you to everyone for their support and kind words in these traumatic times. We know people don’t know where to put their love right now or how to help, so a GoFundMe has been set up to help with unforeseen expenses, and Pastor Zane Ridings has organized a Meal Train for the family.
More information will follow, as the crash investigation unfolds and Tim’s health is less precarious. God willing.
GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/y3h5nt
Jerry West October 4, 2020 3:43 pm (Pacific time)
Hang in there, Marine
