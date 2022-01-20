How to Achieve Better Outcomes in Oregon Schools

|
Thursday December 1, 2022
How to Achieve Better Outcomes in Oregon SchoolsSalem-News.com
The more leadership skills and knowledge teachers have, the more they encourage confidence in students.
(SALEM, Ore.) - According to news reports, graduation rates in Oregon schools are falling. In 2021, 80.6% of the class of 2021 graduated on time, a 2% drop from the year before.
While many things can contribute to dropout rates, it’s essential to focus on how we can keep our children in school for longer. We might be on the path to achieving better outcomes in Oregon schools by taking some of the actions below.
Upskilling Our StaffTeachers in the United States need an undergraduate bachelor’s degree to obtain a teaching license. Once they have that, they can start teaching or major in a specialty.
However, teachers can do more than simply teach. They can guide and lead, and an online doctorate in education open to Oregon residents can help them help their students.
A doctorate in education allows teachers to drive positive change and achieve greater outcomes in their schools. They can learn leadership practices and skills, the ethical principles of leadership, and how to meet the demands of an ever-changing working environment.
The more leadership skills and knowledge they have, the more confident they might be in making real differences in school environments and encouraging confidence in their students.
Managing Student BehaviorMany teachers struggle with student behavior. It can be disruptive to learning, disrespectful to other students, and morale-destroying for hard-working teachers. However, Oregon schools might enjoy better outcomes among all students by establishing and fine-tuning classroom behavior management strategies.
Strategies can include maintaining routines, setting rules with students rather than for students, and using positive language. It can also be essential to develop positive relationships with students, create stimulating lessons, and even adjust scoring methods.
Many students who achieve poor grades are disruptive, and they might be less likely to try their best if teachers grade their work with a negative focus. Rather than highlighting what they did wrong, teachers can put check marks beside things they did right and point out areas of improvement.
Focus On Parental EngagementParents might be engaged in school environments when their children partake in weekend sports and school camps, but it can sometimes be much harder to involve them in everyday educational programs.
However, parent and career engagement can sometimes impact student outcomes, which means communication between schools and caregivers needs to be improved.
Schools might find it helpful to post signs in highly visible locations, rely on tech like custom-developed school apps, and consider multiple channels like online conferences, phone calls, email, and social media.
Increase Student Ownership Through RewardsTeachers know how important it is for students to take ownership of their learning, especially as it can improve confidence and, often, achievement.
However, many teachers see imposing sanctions as one of the most effective ways to correct poor behaviors and outcomes. In reality, rewards might be even more effective. Not only can rewarding students for good behavior keep them motivated, but it might also help maintain a constructive learning environment. Many schools in Oregon are struggling to achieve better outcomes, especially as they’re dealing with an increase in dropout rates. However, by focusing on student behavior management, teacher upskilling, parental engagement, and other positive changes, it might only be a matter of time until they start to see their efforts pay off.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
Articles for November 28, 2022 | Articles for November 29, 2022
