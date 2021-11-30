OHA Concerned About Omicron Variant

|
Wednesday December 1, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-29-2021 16:58TweetFollow @OregonNews
OHA Concerned About Omicron VariantSalem-News.com
“Pandemic fatigue” contributes to threat of virus via apathy.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Oregon Health Authority has issued a statement on the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron, which the World Health Organization has classified as a variant of concern.
The following is from Dean E. Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist:
What we do know is that the basic prevention steps we have long talked about remain the best ways to protect yourself against Omicron, Delta or any variant of COVID-19 that is circulating.
Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection and transmission, including most circulating variants.
Omicron has not yet been detected in the United States, but we expect it will be in the coming days due to its reported high transmissibility. Oregon has one of the most robust variant surveillance systems in the United States, and so far, no cases of Omicron have been detected in Oregon.
Omicron is reported to be more transmissible than the Delta variant as it’s quickly outcompeted Delta in South Africa, but we do not yet know how much more transmissible it is. We also don’t know how Omicron affects vaccine effectiveness against severe infection (hospitalization and death).
The vaccines have remained highly effective against other variants, and we expect the same to be true with Omicron. We should have early answers in the coming weeks.
The best way to protect yourself against Omicron, or any variant of COVID-19 that is circulating, is to be vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19. Those who are not yet vaccinated should get their first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
Those due for a booster – all adults either two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination or six months after a Moderna or Pfizer vaccination – should get it as soon as possible.
Wearing a mask when inside public places as well as social distancing and handwashing remain incredibly important in the face of an emerging variant and high levels of community transmission.
We know that news of Omicron’s emergence will cause many people to experience some anxiety about the unknown. We also know there is a great deal of “pandemic fatigue” as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reported daily. COVID-19 continues to disrupt our lives. I share these anxieties as we continue to face COVID-19.
I want to thank all of my public health colleagues and health care partners who continue to help protect us from COVID-19 and provide us all with quality care.
Some communities – our communities of color and our Native American neighbors – have been especially impacted by COVID-19. But no Oregonian has been spared, so I want to thank all Oregonians for the steps they continue to take to protect themselves, loved ones and communities from this pandemic.
View a video statement by Dr. Sidelinger:
Source: OHA
_________________________________________
Articles for November 29, 2021 | Articles for November 30, 2021
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
martin November 30, 2021 10:35 am (Pacific time)
Yes, the sky is falling...so be afraid. (It's easier to control you.)[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.