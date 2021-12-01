Fatal Pedestrian v. Vehicle Crash on Hwy 30

Hwy 30 was closed for 2.5 hours following the crash.







(Multnomah County, Ore.) - Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy 30 near milepost 16 about 7:07 PM, Thursday, November 25.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape, operated by 28-year old Brandon Pollard, of Warren, was travelling eastbound on Hwy 30 and struck a female adult who was on foot within the eastbound “A” Lane.

The pedestrian has been identified as 41-year old Amy Bybee, of Portland.

Unfortunately, Bybee suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Pollard and his passenger, 26-year old Mallory Dunn, of Kennewick, Washington, were not injured. Pollard remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

OSP was assisted by the Scappoose Fire Dept., Scappoose Police Dept., Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and the Medical Examiner. This is an ongoing investigation.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________