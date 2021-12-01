Fatal Pedestrian v. Vehicle Crash on Hwy 30

|
Wednesday December 1, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-29-2021 16:27TweetFollow @OregonNews
Fatal Pedestrian v. Vehicle Crash on Hwy 30Salem-News.com
Hwy 30 was closed for 2.5 hours following the crash.
(Multnomah County, Ore.) - Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy 30 near milepost 16 about 7:07 PM, Thursday, November 25.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape, operated by 28-year old Brandon Pollard, of Warren, was travelling eastbound on Hwy 30 and struck a female adult who was on foot within the eastbound “A” Lane.
The pedestrian has been identified as 41-year old Amy Bybee, of Portland.
Unfortunately, Bybee suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Pollard and his passenger, 26-year old Mallory Dunn, of Kennewick, Washington, were not injured. Pollard remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Hwy 30 was closed for 2.5 hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Scappoose Fire Dept., Scappoose Police Dept., Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and the Medical Examiner. This is an ongoing investigation.
Source: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Fatal | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for November 29, 2021 | Articles for November 30, 2021
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.