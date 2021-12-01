Bicyclist Killed in Hwy 34 Crash

(CORVALLIS, Ore.) - About 10:15 am, yesterday, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vs bicycle crash.

Based on witness statements, 78-year old Sherry Sisson, of Corvallis was riding a bicycle on Highway 34 approximately 6 miles west of Philomath, near Decker Road.

As Sisson was turning east onto Decker Road, a Ford pickup driven by 61-year old Joseph Richards, of Albany, tried to pass her.

The Ford and the bicyclist collided.

Life saving measures were taken in an attempt to revive Sisson who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant David Iverson at 541-766-6858.

The Philomath Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the investigation.

Source: Benton Co. Sheriff's Office

