Bicyclist Killed in Hwy 34 Crash

|
Wednesday December 1, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-29-2021 16:04TweetFollow @OregonNews
Bicyclist Killed in Hwy 34 CrashSalem-News.com
Anyone with information, please contact Sergeant Iverson at 541-766-6858.
(CORVALLIS, Ore.) - About 10:15 am, yesterday, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vs bicycle crash.
Based on witness statements, 78-year old Sherry Sisson, of Corvallis was riding a bicycle on Highway 34 approximately 6 miles west of Philomath, near Decker Road.
As Sisson was turning east onto Decker Road, a Ford pickup driven by 61-year old Joseph Richards, of Albany, tried to pass her.
The Ford and the bicyclist collided.
Life saving measures were taken in an attempt to revive Sisson who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant David Iverson at 541-766-6858.
The Philomath Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the investigation.
Source: Benton Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Oregon | Fatal | Bicycle | Most Commented on
Articles for November 29, 2021 | Articles for November 30, 2021
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.