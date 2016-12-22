UO Ducks Announce Decision to Fire Coach Helfrich

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
UO Ducks Announce Decision to Fire Coach HelfrichRob Moseley, GoDucks.com Sports
"Football Program Getting New Direction"
(EUGENE, Ore.) -
The decision was announced after a meeting between the two Tuesday night.
"We want to thank Mark for his eight years with the University of Oregon and appreciate his efforts on behalf of Oregon football," Mullens said. "We wish Mark and his family the best."
Helfrich coached the Ducks to a 37-16 record after taking over from Chip Kelly in 2013.
After reaching the College Football Playoff championship game after the 2014 regular season, the Ducks fell to 9-4 in 2015 and then 4-8 this season, which ended Saturday in Oregon's first loss to Oregon State in nearly a decade.
"It is a great honor to have served as the head football coach at the University of Oregon," Helfrich said.
"It is with respect and disappointment that we receive this decision. Plain and simple — we didn't win enough games this season.
"Thank you first to my wife, Megan, and our family, the fans, the campus community, the board, our donors and administration. To our coaches, staff and their families, it is impossible to communicate my gratitude for the environment we got to work in every single day.
"Finally, to the players — thank you, and I love you. The future is bright for this young, talented team, and we will be supporting them and their new leadership."
Source: GoDucks.com
