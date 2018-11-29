Convert Your Old Super 8 Reels into Stunning 4K Digital Files

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - The old Super 8 films of the past can now be converted into stunning 4K digital files. Whether they are motion pictures or home movies, the old film reels can now be scanned into a much more stable format. Not only will they last longer, but the quality of the converted clips will be significantly better than the originals. The latest scanners now carry the ability to restore color and correct distortions such as grain and video noise. The result is a much cleaner and richer image that will truly impress. Super 8 film was originally developed in 1965, and it quickly became the gold standard of home movies. During the 1960s and 70s, families rushed out to buy Super 8 cameras to shoot their own videos. This was the golden age of vacation reels and birthday videos. Over time, however, consumers began to gravitate towards videotape, and by the early 1980s, Super 8 had lost its appeal. A few years later, Super 8 experienced a renaissance where creative types began using it to shoot music videos and low budget films. It remains to this day a popular alternative method to record movies. The disadvantage to Super 8 film is that it is inherently an unstable format. Over time, the reels degrade, and the film loses its color quality. Frequent viewings can cause damage to the film. Furthermore, storing the reels in anything but the most optimal of locations can cause the film to warp over time. Therefore, digital transfers are recommended for even the most recently shot footage. Now filmmakers can shoot in Super 8 format and edit it digitally. This makes for a significantly easier and more intuitive experience. The process for converting Super 8 film into a digital format has evolved over time. The latest film scanners now allow for a variety of formats and options. However, the best quality available to consumers today is the 4K resolution. Now the old home movies of the past can be viewed on the latest model 4K televisions in a superior quality. This stunning resolution is larger than that of the original film itself. This means the level of detail visible to the naked eye is much greater. It is a truly transformative process. There are a variety of different companies that provide the Super 8 film conversion service. When choosing between them, it is important to learn which scanners they have and whether they possess the ability to convert into 4K resolution. Three companies that provide this service are Film Transfer Company, Video Conversion Experts, and Pro8mm. We recommend calling them for a quote. They will walk you through the process of preparing your old reels for shipment. Once they are in their hands, they will begin working to convert them to the digital format. The final product will amaze and will stand the test of time. The high-resolution video files can be stored on a variety of different devices, be it computer hard drives, USB sticks, or even DVD discs. Whatever method you choose, rest assured that they will be of the quality you would expect from these experienced professionals. Don't let your old home videos become relics of the past. Convert them today! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

