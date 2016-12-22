Black Friday Power Outage in McMinnville

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Nov-25-2016 21:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Black Friday Power Outage in McMinnvilleSalem-News.com
Crash puts shopping on hold for dozens of McMinnville stores.
(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - “Black Friday” was darker than expected for shops and shoppers in McMinnville today.
The power went out after a vehicle apparently crashed into a power transformer. The non-injury accident cut off the traffic lights working between 19th Street and Winco on 99W.
Officials reminded people to treat intersections as 4-way stops, as it took over an hour to restore power, but there was at least one accident at an intersection.
According to reports from customers, no one was allowed in Walmart until power was back on. Big 5 and Staples continued to let customers shop, but JC Penny and Izzy’s Pizza put everything on hold until the lights came back on.
Power was restored before 2 pm today, and the biggest shopping day of the year was back underway in McMinnville, Oregon.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for November 24, 2016 | Articles for November 25, 2016 | Articles for November 26, 2016
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.