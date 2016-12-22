Thursday December 22, 2016
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Nov-25-2016 21:00printcomments

Black Friday Power Outage in McMinnville

Salem-News.com

Crash puts shopping on hold for dozens of McMinnville stores.

car crash
Photo: Kelsey Johnson, YamCo Facebook page

(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - “Black Friday” was darker than expected for shops and shoppers in McMinnville today.

The power went out after a vehicle apparently crashed into a power transformer. The non-injury accident cut off the traffic lights working between 19th Street and Winco on 99W.

Officials reminded people to treat intersections as 4-way stops, as it took over an hour to restore power, but there was at least one accident at an intersection.

According to reports from customers, no one was allowed in Walmart until power was back on. Big 5 and Staples continued to let customers shop, but JC Penny and Izzy’s Pizza put everything on hold until the lights came back on.

Power was restored before 2 pm today, and the biggest shopping day of the year was back underway in McMinnville, Oregon.

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for November 24, 2016 | Articles for November 25, 2016 | Articles for November 26, 2016 		Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Steele`s Karate
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy