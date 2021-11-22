|
Thursday November 25, 2021
One Fatality in Collision Near Enchanted Forest
Police say speed may have been the cause.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Yesterday, a motor vehicle crash claimed the life of one person near Enchanted Forest.
Monday, November 22, 2021 at approximately 11:28 AM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Enchanted Way near the Hwy 164 interchange.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Toyota Corolla, operated by 30-year old Brandon Bailey, of Jefferson, was travelling at a high rate speed when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.
Bailey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours.
OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Turner Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and ODOT.
Source(s): OSP; others: Facebook; Google maps
Oregon | Traffic | Fatal | Most Commented on
