One Fatality in Collision Near Enchanted Forest

Police say speed may have been the cause.



Image: Google maps



(SALEM, Ore.) - Yesterday, a motor vehicle crash claimed the life of one person near Enchanted Forest.

Monday, November 22, 2021 at approximately 11:28 AM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Enchanted Way near the Hwy 164 interchange.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Toyota Corolla, operated by 30-year old Brandon Bailey, of Jefferson, was travelling at a high rate speed when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Bailey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours.

OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Turner Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and ODOT.

Source(s): OSP; others: Facebook; Google maps

