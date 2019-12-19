Gift Ideas: Best Pair Watches for Lovebirds

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - Holidays are just around the corner. Do you know what that means? Gift-giving. Though the act in itself is a labor of joy, it is undeniably pressure-filled -- what will you buy, how will you know what to buy, will the receiving end like it, etc. There are many things that can go awry, and if you’re not careful, your family won’t let you live it down if you get them the wrong gifts. Shopping for the family is hard enough, but when you have someone special in your life, the pressure increases twofold. Anyone wants to make someone special feel good - it’s one of the best feelings in the world. So if you’re struggling about what to buy, here’s a straightforward yet classic gift idea: pair watches. A special set of watches, "Pair watches", have been in fashion for quite some time. Since watchmakers saw the potential in making watches that resemble each other, but most of the time in different sizes, it’s become a trend. Today, the best pair watches aren’t at all matchy-matchy but borrows elements from each other to form cohesion. Furthermore, it isn’t about the sizes anymore as the rise of same-sex couples paved the way for watchmakers to include pair watches that are the same watch, but in different variations. It’s a nifty trick that pulls more people in, and so the better for the watchmaking industry. From mechanical to automatic to quartz, even smartwatches, here are the best pair watches for lovebirds: For the couple that lives a certain way of life: Patek Philippe Nautilus His-and-hers watches have been a lifeblood of many luxury watchmakers since watch connoisseurs, who’re mostly men, wanted a watch that resembles their own but is fitted to their partner’s more delicate tastes. The Patek Philippe Nautilus is an example of a great transition from men’s watch to women’s watch. The one for men is bigger in dial size while the ones made for women is capped at less than 40mm. For men, the collection offers a great array of watch face combinations and straps - the rose gold in the black leather strap is especially a killer. Plus, you can pair it with the all rose-gold option for her. Or you can go the classic route, yet understated look with a pair of stainless steel case with the blue dial. It lacks the pizzas and glamour of the above-mentioned pair, but it can certainly hold its own when compared side by side. For same-sex couples, the self-winding chronograph under the collection has excellent options. Same build, different iterations. For the couple who’s into technology: Apple Watch Series 5 Assuming both of you have iPhones, the best way to accessorize, as well as integrate your life with your wearables is getting yourselves the latest iteration of the Apple Watch. Now in its fifth year, the Apple Watch is still the one to beat when it comes to smartwatches. There’s no other smartwatch in the market right now that outshines it. Series 5’s headlining feature is its always-on display - perfect for those errant glances everyone does on their watches the whole day. The previous models need to be raised to wake up, and when you’re in a meeting, taking the time to deliberately look at your watch puts forward the wrong impression. With a wider screen and top of the line touchscreen, you’ll never go wrong with this purchase. If you’re tight on budget, the Series 4 is a great buy as well. It’s basically Series 5 without the always-on display, plus you get better battery life. The smaller 40mm is both complementary to the ladies and men with smaller wrists, and you can get the 44mm if you want to make the watch stand out more. Stainless or ceramic for you and aluminum for her - it’s the perfect match! For the sporty couple: Casio G-Shock Casio has been at the forefront of digital watchmaking since the dawn of the quartz movement. It’s the coolest watch to have way, way back - with the screen and built-in games - remember those watches? If you’re the couple that trains together and goes to treks yearly, the G-Shock series of the brand will perfectly fit both your needs. One of the best pairs in the collection is the one in black and gold, with a similarly-colored pair for the Baby-G. It’s stunning yet unassuming at the same time, with built-in features that are standard of the watch collection - back-lit LED, shock-resistant, water-resistant and doubles as a stopwatch. With a sophisticated yet rugged-looking dial, you have two options with the G-Shock in terms of time-keeping: analog and digital. Accuracy is at more or less 15 seconds every month so that’s a win for this kind of movement. Battery life is at a standard 3 years for the bigger version, 2 years for the Baby-G. Takeaway Couple watches are a fun way to make gift-giving this holidays extra special. Couple watches are a fun way to make gift-giving this holidays extra special. You get a great watch for her, you make your partner happy - plus you get yourself something that has emotional value as well. What's not to like? So shop for couple watches today, as early Christmas shopping is the way to go!

