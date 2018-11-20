SNc Channels:



Pre-Winter Snow Expected in Cascades This Week Good news? Air quality should improve as the week goes on.

Check road conditions by calling 511 before you head out.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - As rain and cooler weather return to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Wednesday and Thursday, snow levels in the Cascades will be dropping. Expect snow levels to lower to around 5500 feet by late Wednesday night, then drop to near pass levels between 4000 to 4500 feet late Thursday and Thursday night. A few inches of snow can be expected at high elevations Wednesday and Wednesday night, then accumulating snow becomes likely at the Cascade passes Thursday through Friday. Regarding the ongoing California fires and air stagnation, according to the National Weather Service, the departure of upper level ridging and the approach of upper level troughing will bring the first in a series of cold fronts as the large scale weather pattern undergoes a shift. The first cold front should arrive into California late in the day on Wednesday, preceded by rain and higher elevation snow into the Sierra Nevada. The departure of stagnant high pressure and the onset of precipitation will bring welcome relief to poor air quality which has been plaguing portions of the West for weeks, as well as to help get the ongoing Camp Fire in northern California under control. The rain may be moderate at times which could cause debris flows, given fresh burn scars in portions of northern California. If you`re planning travel over the Cascades passes later this week, plan on winter driving conditions. Remember to check in with later forecasts, and check out road conditions by calling 511 or going to TripCheck.com before you head out. _________________________________________

