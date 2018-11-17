SNc Channels:



Nov-16-2018 20:45 Severed Foot Found at Yamhill County Park -Public Assistance Sought The foot was inside a gray Nike running shoe.

The entrance to Rogers Landing on the outskirts of Newberg was closed for the investigation. Photo: YamCo (Twitter)

(NEWBERG, Ore.) - Today, just before 10:00 a.m. a severed human foot was located in a dumpster at the top of the boat ramp at Roger’s Landing Park just outside Newberg. The foot was located by a citizen looking for returnable bottles. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office immediately activated the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team. It is believed at this time that the severed foot is the match to a foot found on the shore of the Willamette River near Champoeg Park in July of this year. Based on the types of trash items located with the foot, and the fact the foot was inside a gray Nike running shoe, investigators believe it may have been collected by a person or group cleaning up a beach or other area nearby. All items were found in a large, clear plastic trash bag. It is feasible that the shoe may have been picked up without anyone knowing a foot was inside. Investigators are asking for assistance from the public at this time. If you collected trash in the vicinity of Roger’s Landing or a nearby beach on the Willamette River within the last two weeks or are aware of anyone who has please contact Detective Todd Steele at steelet@co.yamhill.or.us or 503-434-7349. The case is ongoing at this time. Source: Yamhill County Sheriff _________________________________________

