Nov-15-2022 16:08

Amazing coffee is found throughout the country.

Photos by Chevanon Photography, Pexels.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Coffee is ingrained in US culture. It is as American as apple pie, Halloween, and denim blue jeans. The nation might have been late to finding coffee, but it undoubtedly transformed the bean scene across the world for the better. America’s love affair with coffee started in 1773 thanks to the Boston Party that switched from British tea leaves to coffee to rebel against King George III. Since then, countless coffee shops have popped up in cities across the US. Nowadays, Americans and tourists are never far away from a delicious cup of joe, but some spots have turned coffee-making into an art form. Here are the top coffee destinations in America. Seattle, Washington There isn’t a shortage of exciting things to do in Seattle. After all, you can explore fresh produce at the electric Pike Place Market, explore the mesmerizing wilderness at Mt. Rainier National Park, or absorb the beauty of the Emerald City at the top of the Space Needle. If the superb attractions and natural beauty spots aren’t enough to convince you to visit, the city’s coffee shops just might. Coined The Coffee Capital of the World, you can trust you will always be a stone’s throw from an exceptional cup of joe during a visit. It is, after all, home to the world’s first Starbucks in Pike Place Market, which is open to this day. However, you shouldn’t rule out its independent coffee shops, such as Cherry Street Coffee House, Anchorhead Coffee, and Seattle Coffee Works. San Francisco, California San Francisco is one of the best cities for an affordable cup of joe made from high-quality beans. Many of the quaint coffee shops provide a perfect spot to enjoy a caffeine burst between exploring the city’s top attractions, such as Fisherman’s Wharf and the Golden Gate Bridge. Equator Coffee is one coffee shop you will notice on almost every corner of San Francisco Bay, and it uses sustainably harvested coffee beans that are expertly roasted. Other superb options include Goody Café, Saint Frank, and Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters. Portland, Oregon Portland’s passion for coffee is infectious. It is home to many coffee shops that carefully craft every cup of joe served. It is hard not to fall in love with its mix of small cafes and independent roasters that brew exceptional Americanos, espressos, and lattes using various international coffee beans. Top coffee shops to visit in Portland include Coava Coffee Roasters, Stumptown Coffee Roasters Downtown, and Case Study Coffee Roasters. After a hot cup or two of coffee, you will have plenty of energy to explore some of the city’s best attractions, such as Portland Japanese Garden and Oregon Zoo. If you love to treat yourself to a cup of coffee on vacation, you will be glad you paid a visit to one of the above top cities in America. Each offers a superb coffee culture, exciting attractions, and beautiful scenery for locals and tourists to enjoy at their leisure. You will never be far from a decent cup of coffee in America. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

