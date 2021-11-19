Friday November 19, 2021
Nov-15-2021

Student with Gun Arrested at Salem Middle School

Salem-News.com

The student was transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility

Stephens Middle School
Adam Stephens Middle School, Salem, Oregon
Photo: Google maps

(SALEM, Ore.) - A middle school student was arrested for having a handgun Monday morning.

Salem Police officers responded to Stephens Middle School at approximately 10:40 a.m. on the report by staff of a student with a handgun hidden in a backpack.

The student was detained by staff without incident prior to police arrival.

Officers took possession of the firearm and transported the student to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility on the following charges:

  • Menacing, two counts
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm in a public building

No further information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

We encourage anyone with information about a safety threat or potential act of violence at a school to call police or contact school administration.

Tips can also be submitted through Safe Oregon, a program created to report potential threats on school campuses. Safe Oregon accepts tips through their online reporting system, by phone at 1-844-472-3367, or via e-mail at tip@safeoregon.com.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


