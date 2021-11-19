Holidays at the Oregon Capitol Continues with Lovely Decor and Electronic Exhibit

|
Friday November 19, 2021
Holidays at the Oregon Capitol Continues with Lovely Decor and Electronic ExhibitSalem-News.com
Live musical performances will not take place this year.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Holidays at the Capitol, an annual tradition, kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 1st starting at 8 a.m. and continues through Thursday, Dec. 23rd, 2021, at 5 p.m. The Oregon State Capitol is located at 900 Court St. NE, Salem, Oregon.
Visitors will be able to enjoy holiday décor in the Rotunda and outside of the House and Senate Chambers.
This year there will also be an electronic exhibit with stories of past holiday experiences and messages from select sponsors and choirs.
Live musical performances will not take place this year, nor will there be a grand tree or model train.
The building is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and access to the building comprises the two ADA entrances on each side of the Capitol steps on Court Street.
The Capitol follows Oregon OSHA regulations, and currently masking inside the building is required.
The Oregon State Capitol Foundation is the presenting sponsor for Holidays at the Capitol. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.oregoncapitolfoundation.org.
For a full list of sponsors of the Holidays at the Capitol program, please visit https://bit.ly/3lOBnoE.
Learn more about the Capitol by visiting www.oregoncapitol.com or call Visitor Services at 503-986-1388.
