Merkley Statement on the Resignation of CFPB Director Richard Cordray

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-15-2017 16:12TweetFollow @OregonNews
Merkley Statement on the Resignation of CFPB Director Richard CordraySalem-News.com
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley previously served as the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee’s Financial Institutions and Consumer Protections Subcommittee
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement on the resignation of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Richard Cordray.
"Richard Cordray has led the CFPB in the effort to return fairness, accountability, and transparency to our financial system, bringing billions of dollars in relief to millions of Americans who were victims of predatory financial practices," Merkley said.
"We’ve paid a heavy price as a nation for our failures of oversight in the financial sector. With strong leadership, the CFPB has proven that it can be an extremely powerful force, leveling the playing field for consumers against financial predators.
"I thank Richard for excellent leadership in standing up for the agency in the face of relentless opposition by Republicans in Congress.
"Now the president must appoint a successor who will make sure that our financial system strengthens American families, rather than stripping them of their hard-earned wealth."
Source: Office of Senator Jeff Merkley
_________________________________________
Articles for November 14, 2017 | Articles for November 15, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.