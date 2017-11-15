Winter Weather Advisory for Cascade Passes

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 4000 feet from 6:00 am Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is expected in the Northern Oregon Cascades above 4000 feet, so plan on difficult conditions if travelling across the Cascade passes or above.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected.

Snow levels will be near the elevation of Government Camp along Highway 26 and below Santiam Pass along Highway 20. Only minor, slushy accumulations are expected at Government Camp, while Santiam Pass will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Accumulations will be highest for the higher ski resort elevations.

Source: NWS Portland

ARTICLE UPDATED: 11/15/17 @ 1530: extended time to 11/16 10 a.m.

