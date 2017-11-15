Winter Weather Advisory for Cascade Passes

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-14-2017 15:49TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Weather Advisory for Cascade PassesSalem-News.com Weather
Advisory extended until November 16 at 10:00AM PST
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 4000 feet from 6:00 am Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Snow is expected in the Northern Oregon Cascades above 4000 feet, so plan on difficult conditions if travelling across the Cascade passes or above.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected.
Snow levels will be near the elevation of Government Camp along Highway 26 and below Santiam Pass along Highway 20. Only minor, slushy accumulations are expected at Government Camp, while Santiam Pass will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Accumulations will be highest for the higher ski resort elevations.
Source: NWS Portland
ARTICLE UPDATED: 11/15/17 @ 1530: extended time to 11/16 10 a.m.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Weather | Education | Tourism | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for November 14, 2017 | Articles for November 15, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.