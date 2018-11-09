Beaverton Attorney Found Dead After Estranged Wife's Homicide

|
Friday November 9, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-08-2018 21:01TweetFollow @OregonNews
Beaverton Attorney Found Dead After Estranged Wife's HomicideSalem-News.com
Lemarr Carver was a criminal attorney with a former practice in Salem, Oregon
(SALEM, Ore.) - Monday morning, at about 7 o’clock, an unknown woman's body was discovered in a field near St Paul in Marion County. Later that same day 47-year old Tricia Lynn Carver, of Albany, was reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
That evening, patrol deputies located Tricia Carver's vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in northwest Woodburn, approximately 7 miles from where the deceased woman was found.
Tuesday, the woman was positively identified as Tricia Lynn Carver. An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide and the cause was by strangulation.
A search warrant brought law enforcement to the Hillsboro residence of her estranged husband, 42-year old Lemarr Carver, Wednesday night at about 9:30.
When the tactical team entered the home of Mr. Carver, he was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives were on scene for several hours collecting evidence at the Carver home.
Officials say that Lemarr Carver is the primary person of interest in the death of his wife, though the investigation is ongoing.
Carver was a former Salem attorney, with an active practice in Beaverton. Lemarr Carver’s law practice focused on criminal defense. Mr. Carver was a Willamette University College of Law graduate, a former honorable Marine, and he also served as a correctional officer for the State of Arizona.
"This is terrible, we have two families reeling," the spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Oregon State Police; Salem Police Department; Hillsboro Police Department; Marion County District Attorney's Office; The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office
SEE ALSO:
Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office; others
_________________________________________
Articles for November 8, 2018 | Articles for November 9, 2018
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.