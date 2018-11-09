Beaverton Attorney Found Dead After Estranged Wife's Homicide

Lemarr Carver was a criminal attorney with a former practice in Salem, Oregon



Lemarr Carver and Tricia Carver, RIP



(SALEM, Ore.) - Monday morning, at about 7 o’clock, an unknown woman's body was discovered in a field near St Paul in Marion County. Later that same day 47-year old Tricia Lynn Carver, of Albany, was reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

That evening, patrol deputies located Tricia Carver's vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in northwest Woodburn, approximately 7 miles from where the deceased woman was found.

Tuesday, the woman was positively identified as Tricia Lynn Carver. An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide and the cause was by strangulation.

A search warrant brought law enforcement to the Hillsboro residence of her estranged husband, 42-year old Lemarr Carver, Wednesday night at about 9:30.

When the tactical team entered the home of Mr. Carver, he was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives were on scene for several hours collecting evidence at the Carver home.

Officials say that Lemarr Carver is the primary person of interest in the death of his wife, though the investigation is ongoing.

Carver was a former Salem attorney, with an active practice in Beaverton. Lemarr Carver’s law practice focused on criminal defense. Mr. Carver was a Willamette University College of Law graduate, a former honorable Marine, and he also served as a correctional officer for the State of Arizona.

"This is terrible, we have two families reeling," the spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Oregon State Police; Salem Police Department; Hillsboro Police Department; Marion County District Attorney's Office; The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office

SEE ALSO:

UPDATE: Suspicious Death of Woman Near St. Paul

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office; others

_________________________________________