Nov-06-2023 17:52 TweetFollow @OregonNews A Message to U.S Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about Hypocrisy "Israel's values contradict your own."

Image courtesy: Israeli Palestinian Confederation (IPC)

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) -

U.S Secretary of State Anthony Blinken: You spoke passionately about the suffering of children in Israel and Palestine, as well as your Jewish heritage. As a Jew, you made the choice to live in the U.S instead of moving to Israel, even though you have the right to do so under the law of return. As Secretary of State and an American citizen, you took an oath to uphold the U.S Constitution, which emphasizes the separation of religion and state, equal protection and due process for all individuals, and opposes segregation. You are part of a federal government that was established to govern the lives of all Americans and promote peace. However, when it comes to Israel, you support a country that does not separate religion from government, treats Jews as a chosen people, segregates Jews from Palestinians, lacks a constitution, and does not treat Israelis and Palestinians equally. Israel's values contradict your own, yet you seem to have no issue with this hypocritical stance. Furthermore, you do not seem to have a plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead, you advocate for the separation of Palestinians and Israelis based on religion in a small area, without considering alternative visions. If you genuinely cared about the well-being of children, you would explore other options for peace. If you truly desired peace, you would examine the system you are a part of and suggest it to Israel and Palestine, such as a federal government. Instead, you are determined to pursue a "solution" that has failed for 75 years and provide Israel with free weapons for war. **** Writer Josef Avesar is Founder of the Israeli Palestinian Confederation - A plan for Peace. He studied Law at Southwestern University School of Law, studied International relations at UCLA, and went to Shimon Ben Tzvi. #fyp #Jewishtiktok #Arabtiktok #greenscreen #Israel #Palestinian #Israeli #palestine #peaceplan #commongovernment #BLM #Zionist #Muslimtiktok #TelAviv #rammalla #Gaza #Jerusalem #peace #jewsforpeace #muslimsforpeace #Islam #Judaisim _________________________________________

