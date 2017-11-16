Linn County Sheriff's Office Investigates Bomb Threat at Harrisburg Middle School

Better safe than sorry, the schools were evacuated.







(HARRISBURG, Ore.) - Linn County Undersheriff Jim Yon reports his deputies are investigating a bomb threat at the Harrisburg Middle School.

This morning at 9:33 a.m., a note was found at the school threatening to blow it up at 11:00 a.m. Deputies responded and students and staff from the Middle School and the nearby Elementary School were evacuated to safety. The schools notified parents about the threat.

Deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police and Federal Protective Services in searching the school for any suspicious or hazardous items. No items were found.

Although this appears to be a hoax, deputies will continue to investigate to determine who is responsible for the threats to our community.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office takes every threat seriously, "The safety of our children and schools is our highest priority."

Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office.

