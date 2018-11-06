Suspicious Death of Woman Near St. Paul

If you saw anything suspicious in the area, call Detective Myers at 503-540-8096



Photo: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office



(ST PAUL, Ore.) - The body of an adult female was discovered in a field this morning, in the area of Vachter Road NE and River Road NE, near St. Paul. Deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were called at about 7:00 a.m.

At this point, Detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to please call Detective Myers at 503 540 8096.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Marion County Medical Examiners Office, and the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is not currently releasing any other details at this time. The time frame for additional releases of information is unknown.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

