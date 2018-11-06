Suspicious Death of Woman Near St. Paul

|
Tuesday November 6, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-05-2018 14:39TweetFollow @OregonNews
Suspicious Death of Woman Near St. PaulSalem-News.com
If you saw anything suspicious in the area, call Detective Myers at 503-540-8096
(ST PAUL, Ore.) - The body of an adult female was discovered in a field this morning, in the area of Vachter Road NE and River Road NE, near St. Paul. Deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were called at about 7:00 a.m.
At this point, Detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to please call Detective Myers at 503 540 8096.
The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Marion County Medical Examiners Office, and the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
The Sheriff's Office is not currently releasing any other details at this time. The time frame for additional releases of information is unknown.
Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for November 5, 2018 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.