The African Children's Choir to Perform in Willamette Valley in December

Salem-News.com

They are dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today... so they can help Africa tomorrow

African Children's Choir

(SALEM, Ore.) - The African Children's Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children's Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children's Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee.

The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other inspirational performers!

Promotional support of this community concert is greatly appreciated.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow. No tickets. Donations appreciated.

CONCERT DATES:

  • Sunday, December 2, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
    The Country Church
    16975 S Highway 211
    Molalla, OR 97038-7606
    t: (503) 829-5575
  • Sunday, December 2, 2018 @ 7:00 PM
    Silverton High School
    Hosted by: Silver Creek Fellowship
    1456 Pine Street
    Silverton, OR 97381
    t: (503) 873-7353
  • Wednesday, December 5, 2018 @ 6:30 PM
    Salem First Church of the Nazarene
    1550 Market St NE
    Salem, OR 97301
    t: (503) 581-3680

For more information: www.africanchildrenschoir.com

