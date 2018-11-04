Measure 103 Co-Chief Petitioner Regrets Involvement

|
Sunday November 4, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-02-2018 22:46TweetFollow @OregonNews
Measure 103 Co-Chief Petitioner Regrets InvolvementSalem-News.com
The Yes on 103 campaign’s recent tactics also drew condemnation from 8 organizations.
(SALEM, Ore.) - In an unprecedented last-minute move, Measure 103 co-chief petitioner Ron Brake has distanced himself from his own measure just four days before Election Day.
According to a Friday report by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Brake told members of the Oregon Food Bank, “[Measure 103] twisted its meanings in directions that I could not have imagined... I very much regret ever agreeing to be involved in 103.”
In addition to his role as a co-chief petitioner of the constitutional amendment, the Measure 103 campaign featured Brake in a recent television advertisement that the campaign has promoted heavily online.
The news of Brake’s reversal is unprecedented in Oregon, and it’s just the latest in a string of controversial twists and turns about Measure 103 this week.
Earlier in the week, No on 103 coalition leaders criticized Measure 103 proponents for running a false campaign that could mislead hungry Oregon families.
The Yes on 103 campaign’s recent tactics also drew condemnation from eight organizations in a joint statement, including the Coalition of Communities of Color, Children First for Oregon and Housing Oregon.
READ ABOUT WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT:
Source: defendoregon.org
_________________________________________
Articles for November 1, 2018 | Articles for November 2, 2018 | Articles for November 3, 2018
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.