Measure 103 Co-Chief Petitioner Regrets Involvement

The Yes on 103 campaign’s recent tactics also drew condemnation from 8 organizations.



Measure 103 co-chief petitioner Ron Brake has distanced himself from his own measure.



(SALEM, Ore.) - In an unprecedented last-minute move, Measure 103 co-chief petitioner Ron Brake has distanced himself from his own measure just four days before Election Day.

According to a Friday report by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Brake told members of the Oregon Food Bank, “[Measure 103] twisted its meanings in directions that I could not have imagined... I very much regret ever agreeing to be involved in 103.”

In addition to his role as a co-chief petitioner of the constitutional amendment, the Measure 103 campaign featured Brake in a recent television advertisement that the campaign has promoted heavily online.

The news of Brake’s reversal is unprecedented in Oregon, and it’s just the latest in a string of controversial twists and turns about Measure 103 this week.

Earlier in the week, No on 103 coalition leaders criticized Measure 103 proponents for running a false campaign that could mislead hungry Oregon families.

The Yes on 103 campaign’s recent tactics also drew condemnation from eight organizations in a joint statement, including the Coalition of Communities of Color, Children First for Oregon and Housing Oregon.

Source: defendoregon.org

