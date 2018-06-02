Head-on Fatal Crash with Pacific Power Truck on Hwy 199

|
Saturday June 2, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-31-2018 19:35TweetFollow @OregonNews
Head-on Fatal Crash with Pacific Power Truck on Hwy 199Salem-News.com
This crash is still under investigation.
(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) - Today at approximately 8:48 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on US Hwy 199 near milepost 5, just south of Grants Pass in Josephine County.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Ford F150 pickup, operated by 46-tear old Francis Coulter, of Cave Junction was travelling north on US Hwy 199 when, for unknown reasons, veered into oncoming lanes and crashed into a southbound Pacific Power utility truck head-on.
Coulter suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Pacific Power truck was operated by 43-year old Jeffery Kramer, of Grants Pass. Kramer was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center with serious injuries.
Source: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Fatal | Crash | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for May 30, 2018 | Articles for May 31, 2018 | Articles for June 1, 2018
|
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.