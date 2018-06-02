Head-on Fatal Crash with Pacific Power Truck on Hwy 199

This crash is still under investigation.







(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) - Today at approximately 8:48 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on US Hwy 199 near milepost 5, just south of Grants Pass in Josephine County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Ford F150 pickup, operated by 46-tear old Francis Coulter, of Cave Junction was travelling north on US Hwy 199 when, for unknown reasons, veered into oncoming lanes and crashed into a southbound Pacific Power utility truck head-on.

Coulter suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Pacific Power truck was operated by 43-year old Jeffery Kramer, of Grants Pass. Kramer was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center with serious injuries.

