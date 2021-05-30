SNc Channels:



May-29-2021 10:47 World Gambling Laws: Where is Online Gambling Legal in 2021? Know where there are restrictions and not, before you play.

Photo: Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - The convenience that comes with online gaming cannot be ignored. You can simply use your phone or PC to log into casino sites and play various games such as blackjack, slots or even poker without leaving your home. You no longer have to hop into the next bus, train or even drive to a gaming arcade to play various games. The variety of games on online platforms is also another attraction to online gamers. Is this a privilege that people from all parts of the world can enjoy? We linked up with Carlos Norberg (check profile) to educate us on online gambling laws from around the world. Europe UK It is legal to gamble online in any of the countries that make the UK. The Gambling Commission is mandated with regulating all the casinos that seek to serve UK citizens. Such operators must thus obtain a local gaming license to operate within the country. Poland Promotional lotteries and online betting are the only legalized forms of online gambling in the country as long as private entities organize them. The Gambling Law of 2009 is the cornerstone of the online gambling regulation and illustrates what falls under online betting and what does not. Sweden There are many casino games you can play in Sweden, as evidenced at https://cvasino.se/. It is legal to engage in online gambling in Sweden. Even though land-based casino gambling has been legal since 1994, it was not until 2002 that online gambling became legal. North America United States The states are mandated with the regulation of online gambling in the US. New Jersey leads on the list of the best-regulated state and has more than a dozen of poker rooms, legal and licensed casinos. Other states with regulated online gambling measures include Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Canada The different Canadian provinces are tasked with the regulation of online gambling activities within their territories. As a general rule of thumb, it is illegal to operate an online casino in Canada without an operating license. Offshore casinos are also allowed to operate in the country as long as they follow the laws. Mexico It is the 3rd largest country in North America, and President Lazaro Cardenas was the first person to have some form of legislation on gambling. The Mexican law is still green on online gambling as no statute clearly defines what it is. Sports betting is popular in the country in games such as dog and horse racing. Cockfighting, a blood sport, is also another betting option that is quite popular in Mexico. South America Brazil Online gambling platforms have been eyeing the biggest country in South America. Online gaming and betting have been regarded as illegal in Brazil since 1946. However, determining which types of games are illegal or not still remains a grey area. There are two bills presented to the legislature that will determine the future of online gambling in the country. Argentina The 8th largest country does not have a federal law to regulate online gambling, which means that provinces are at free will to create legislation on the same. Gambling is legal in Argentina, except in the capital city Buenos Aires (which works as an autonomous province), where regulation is marred with a lot of controversies. Asia China This country has a population of 1.398 billion, making it the most populous in the world. It thus looks like the perfect country that online gambling platforms should target, but unfortunately, the legislation hasn’t been that good in Mainland China. Macau is a gambling hub, and people can also engage in government-approved lotteries in Mainland China. India It is the world’s second-most populous country and has also been a hub for sports such as cricket. Online betting is legal in India even though the different states are at liberty to formulate their rules. Even though some states such as Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have termed online gambling as illegal, there haven’t been charges that have been pressed on offenders. Australia The state and territory governments are tasked with regulating both land-based and online casinos in Australia. The major law that dictates how online gambling should be handled in the commonwealth is the Interactive Gambling Act, which was passed in 2001. Accessing online gaming products is legal, but the act prohibits adverts on online casino products. Africa South Africa it is one of the biggest economies in Africa, and casinos are under the watch of the National Gambling Board (NGB). The regulation of online gambling is uncertain in the country even though some forms such as online slots and sports betting are quite famous in the country. Any company that wishes to offer online betting options to South Africans must obtain a license. Nigeria The most populous country in Africa has a good market for online gambling as the activities are not illegal in the country. However, every casino that wishes to offer services must be regulated by the Nigerian Lottery Commission. There is no mention of online services, and there are thousands of online casinos. Gambling laws vary from one country to another, and the online world is no different. Understanding the countries that have no restrictions for the gambling activities and those that have banned online gambling will make you have an easy time when selecting the best online platforms.

