SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-29-2018 15:36 TweetFollow @OregonNews One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Molalla Speed may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash

Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

(MOLALLA, Ore.) - Multiple 911 calls about a serious traffic crash were received by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 12:49 p.m. Monday. Witnesses called Dispatch, directing authorities to the 12000 block of S Dart Rd. in unincorporated Molalla, where a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Dispatchers were told that the three occupants of the vehicle all appeared to be seriously injured. Over the next several minutes, multiple Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and, with the help of the Molalla Police Department, and the Molalla Fire District, triaged the patients. One of the passengers, a 20-year old female from Michigan, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, an 18-year old male from Molalla, as well as the other passenger, a 21-year old male from Molalla, were both rushed to Portland-area hospitals due to their injuries. As of Monday evening at 7:32 p.m., the two male patients were at local hospitals, where they were being treated for their injuries. All of the individuals involved have been positively identified, but their identities are being withheld until all of family notifications have been completed. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team (CRAFT) responded to the crash scene and is actively conducting their investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation -- but initial reports indicate that speed may have been a contributing factor. The Sheriff's Office thanks the good samaritans who stopped to help deliver medical aid to those involved until first responders arrived. The Sheriff's Office would also like to thank Molalla Fire District, and the Molalla Police Department for their outstanding response to the crash scene. Source: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

Fatal | Crash | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for May 29, 2018 |