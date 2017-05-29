Two Motorcyclists Killed and Others Injured in Tragic Crash

A sad day for bikers in Oregon, and beyond.







(FOSSIL, Ore.) - Two motorcyclists on their way to a campout were killed and several others seriously injured late Saturday night when a car crossed over and struck several riders.

OSP Troopers, Wheeler County sheriff's deputies and ODOT responded to the crash around 10:40 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle heading north on Highway 19 left it’s lane of travel for some reason, and collided with the group of motorcycles.

The crash fatally injured two riders and seriously injuring several others, according to OSP Sgt. Jeff Proulx.

The motorcyclists were en route to the 40th Fossil Motorcycle Campout held this weekend south of Fossil, something they look forward to all year.

OR19 was closed near MP 61 just south of Fossil all night, reopening about 7 a.m., according to ODOT.

Several of the injured were taken to St. Charles Bend. No names of the involved parties are being released at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.

_________________________________________