Two Motorcyclists Killed and Others Injured in Tragic Crash

|
Monday May 29, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
May-28-2017 11:31TweetFollow @OregonNews
Two Motorcyclists Killed and Others Injured in Tragic CrashBonnie King Salem-News.com
A sad day for bikers in Oregon, and beyond.
(FOSSIL, Ore.) - Two motorcyclists on their way to a campout were killed and several others seriously injured late Saturday night when a car crossed over and struck several riders.
OSP Troopers, Wheeler County sheriff's deputies and ODOT responded to the crash around 10:40 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle heading north on Highway 19 left it’s lane of travel for some reason, and collided with the group of motorcycles.
The crash fatally injured two riders and seriously injuring several others, according to OSP Sgt. Jeff Proulx.
The motorcyclists were en route to the 40th Fossil Motorcycle Campout held this weekend south of Fossil, something they look forward to all year.
OR19 was closed near MP 61 just south of Fossil all night, reopening about 7 a.m., according to ODOT.
Several of the injured were taken to St. Charles Bend. No names of the involved parties are being released at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Fatal | Accident | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for May 28, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.