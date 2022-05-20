SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-27-2022 15:30 TweetFollow @OregonNews USMNT's Warm-up Campaign for Qatar 2022 Begins in June Let's take a look at the USA's summer schedule

The 2022 BioSteel USMNT Training Camp roster.

Image courtesy: ussoccer.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - It is six months until the United States kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after surviving a CONCACAF qualifying turmoil. Gregg Berhalter's men have booked their place at Qatar 2022 as a third-best nation in the CONCACAF qualifying zone, courtesy of a superior goal difference to fourth-placed Costa Rica. After missing out on Russia 2018, the USMNT will be keen to impress at the World Cup finals, with the squad's preparations for the competition starting in June, with the USA's summer football tv schedules focused around four key games. Berhalter has already named the 27-man squad that will gather in Cincinnati to ready themselves for the four summer fixtures awaiting them in June. The upcoming friendly matches against Morocco and Uruguay will serve as warm-up fixtures as the USMNT prepare to launch their CONCACAF Nations League campaign in mid-June. Let's take a look at the USA's summer schedule: #1 Morocco - June 2 The USA's summer journey gets underway on June 2 as they encounter former African champions Morocco at the West End Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will be the first meeting between the sides since Morocco's 1-0 triumph in another friendly fixture back in 2006. Head coach Berhalter will hope to see his men bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Costa Rica last time out as the USMNT seek their first victory in a third international game against the Moroccans (L2). Morocco will show up in Cincinnati in a confident mood after a 5-1 aggregate demolition of D.R Congo in the World Cup qualification play-off final. #2 Uruguay - June 5 Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City will play host to an exciting international friendly between the USA and Uruguay on June 5. Like the USMNT, the Uruguayans will appear in Qatar later this year despite experiencing a tormenting CONMEBOL qualifying cycle. A run of four successive victories down the final stretch, triggered by a managerial change, saw La Albiceleste qualify for their fourth consecutive World Cup finals. New tactician Diego Alonso will hope to pick up where he left off and potentially avenge Uruguay's streak of two international games against the USA without winning (D1, L1). #3 Grenada - June 11 The USA's CONCACAF Nations League Group A campaign begins against FIFA's 170th-ranked nation Grenada at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Berhalter's lads are overwhelming favorites to win the section, also featuring El Salvador, and anything other than a comprehensive triumph over the Caribbean minnows would be a major upset. With this being their first match against Grenada since 2009, little would it matter that the USMNT have won all three previous international H2Hs by an aggregate score of 10-2. #4 El Salvador - June 15 El Salvador and the USA will meet in the second round of CONCACAF Nations League Group A at the Estadio Cuscatlan. Only Honduras experienced a worse 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in North America than El Salvador, who finished seventh in the CONCACAF section. La Selecta failed to score in both World Cup qualifiers against the USMNT, though they held Berhalter's side to a goalless draw at this venue in September 2021. A brace of winless World Cup qualifying meetings means El Salvador have not won any of their 14 international fixtures against the USA in the 21st century (D2, L12). So the match in San Salvador should be a field day for Christian Pulisic and his comrades. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Sports | Most Commented on





Articles for May 27, 2022 |