SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-27-2022 14:28 TweetFollow @OregonNews 2026 World Cup Host Cities Set to be Announced by FIFA 48 nations will compete at the final tournament.

By FIFA 2026 Bid Evaluation Report, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59704849

(SALEM, Ore.) - The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, but we will look further down the horizon and examine what awaits us in 2026. For the first time since 1994, the World Cup finals will be staged in North America, with Canada, Mexico, and the United States set to host the next edition of the most prestigious football tournament on the planet. It will be the 23rd installment of the prominent quadrennial international competition, but 48 nations will compete at the final tournament for the first time. According to SI, 16 cities will earn the privilege to host 80 matches, including the grand final, which will be available to watch live online via soccer streams. as well as via your local sports TV channels. FIFA will announce the 2026 World Cup host cities across the three largest North American countries via a live broadcast from New York City on June 16. Here is what we know by now. The United States will host 60 games, while Mexico and Canada will stage ten matches each. And while Canada and Mexico will have three host cities apiece, six of the United States' 16 potential host cities will battle it out for the ten remaining slots. Canada After initially submitting a hosting request, the Stade Olympique in Montreal pulled out in July 2021, leaving three stadiums that meet FIFA's requirements. #1 BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario With the capacity of 30,000 seats, the home of Toronto FC will be expanded to 45,500 for the tournament to meet FIFA's minimum of 40,000. #2 Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, Alberta An open-air, multipurpose stadium in McCauley that boasts the capacity of 55,819 seats is no stranger to hosting major soccer tournaments, having already played host to the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. #3 BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia The site of the 2015 Women’s World Cup final site and the home venue of MLS franchise Vancouver Whitecaps is the third and final hosting venue in Canada. Mexico #1 Estadio Azteca - Mexico City Arguably the most famous venue in North America, Estadio Azteca remains the only football stadium on the planet to have witnessed both Pele and Diego Armando Maradona win the World Cup finals. #2 Estadio BBVA - Monterrey The second-largest stadium in Mexico and the home venue of the five-time Mexican champions Monterrey, Estadio BBVA is a piece of pure art. #3 Estadio Akron - Guadalajara Last but not least, Estadio Akron, first opened in July 2010 for the first leg of the 2010 Copa Libertadores final, is probably the best-equipped football stadium in Mexico. United States In the United States, plenty of potential host cities, some of which already have a rich history of hosting high-profile matches in the CONCACAF region, are still waiting to find their fate. As many as 16 options are still in play pending final selection, with only ten of them set to be granted the privilege to host the tournament. Here is the full list of potential host cities in the United States. M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Empower Field at Mile High, Denver NRG Stadium, Houston Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Nissan Stadium, Nashville Camping World Bowl, Orlando Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Lumen Field, Seattle Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Gillette Stadium, Foxborough AT&T Stadium, Arlington Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Rose Bowl, Pasadena Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Sports | Most Commented on





Articles for May 27, 2022 |