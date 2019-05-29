Michael Wolfe Arrested in Disappearances

Oregon man is in custody and charged with aggravated murder after disappearance of his 3-year-old son and the boy's mother.



Karissa and William Fretwell



(SALEM, Ore.) - Friday, 52-year old Michael John Wolfe was taken into custody by investigators from the Salem Police Department in connection with the disappearance of 25-year old Karissa Fretwell and the 3-year old son, William Fretwell, she shares with Wolfe.

He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Murder and two counts of Kidnapping in the First Degree. He is being held without bail.

At this time, searchers are continuing to look for Karissa and William in the rural Hopewell area.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Police Department have no plans to release any additional information on this case unless something of significance develops in the search for Karissa and William, at least until after Michael Wolfe’s arraignment, which is currently scheduled for this coming Tuesday.

Source: Yamhill County Sheriff

_________________________________________