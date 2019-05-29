Michael Wolfe Arrested in Disappearances

|
Wednesday May 29, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-27-2019 20:13TweetFollow @OregonNews
Michael Wolfe Arrested in DisappearancesSalem-News.com
Oregon man is in custody and charged with aggravated murder after disappearance of his 3-year-old son and the boy's mother.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Friday, 52-year old Michael John Wolfe was taken into custody by investigators from the Salem Police Department in connection with the disappearance of 25-year old Karissa Fretwell and the 3-year old son, William Fretwell, she shares with Wolfe.
He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Murder and two counts of Kidnapping in the First Degree. He is being held without bail.
At this time, searchers are continuing to look for Karissa and William in the rural Hopewell area.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Police Department have no plans to release any additional information on this case unless something of significance develops in the search for Karissa and William, at least until after Michael Wolfe’s arraignment, which is currently scheduled for this coming Tuesday.
Source: Yamhill County Sheriff
_________________________________________
Oregon | Crime | Children | Most Commented on
Articles for May 27, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.