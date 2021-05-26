Peters and Arrambide Homicides Investigation Continues

Help solve the February 2021 homicides of William Peters and Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - On Friday, February 27, 2021 at 11:28 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of two people shot at a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to treat the victims, one of whom died at the scene.

The second victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland area hospital but succumbed to injuries the next day.

The victims were identified as 39-year old Williams "Billy" Peters, of Portland, Oregon, and 36-year old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, Oregon. Mr. Peters died at the scene while Mr. Arrambide died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner determined that both died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled their deaths as homicide.

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the homicides of William Peters and Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

Source: Crime Stoppers of Oregon

