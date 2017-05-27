SNc Channels:



May-26-2017 20:45 TweetFollow @OregonNews Search For Missing Swimmer at 3 Pools Ends with Recovery Tuesday around 4 p.m., the 25-year old swimmer went missing after jumping from a cliff.

Kung Shing Yau was a student at Linn Benton Community College.

Photo Courtesy: Emily Goodykoontz

(MARION COUNTY, Ore.) - The drowning victim from Tuesday's tragic incident has been identified as 25-year old Kung Shing Yau, of Hong Kong, China. Mr. Yau was a student at Linn Benton Community College and had been studying abroad in the United States for the last 7 years. The Sheriff's Office's thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Yau's family, friends and classmates. Tuesday around 4 p.m., the 25-year old swimmer went missing after jumping from a cliff, into the water at the upper pool of the 3 Pools Recreation Area. The friends alerted authorities when he did not resurface. Despite their best efforts the man was not located during that search. Due to high waters and treacherous conditions the search was suspended. Last night, some Kayakers called the Sheriff's Office and told deputies they believed they had found the body of the missing man down river near the pools. Early this morning around 9:00 a.m., water rescue teams with the Salem Fire Department and the Jefferson Fire Department waded out into the water and recovered the man's body. With Memorial weekend closing in, along with hot weather, the Sheriff's Office knows that our wilderness area will see an increase in visitors. Residents and visitors should be aware that river waters are still very high, cold and full of debris. If you are planning to visit these areas, below are a few tips you can use for a safe outdoor experience. Never Swim Alone Avoid using alcohol and recreational drugs around water Wear a life jacket Know how to perform CPR Know how and where you can call 911 Death by drowning happens once in a lifetime. BE PREPARED. The North Fork area of the Santiam River is a remote but popular destination. The North Fork has very little to no cellular phone reception. Therefore, there are now two 911 call boxes located along the roadway. The first call box is mounted on the outside wall of the Elk Horn Fire Station and the second box can be found at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park. The U.S. Forest Service is controlling the amount of cars allowed at Three Pools beginning tomorrow, May 26. 94 cars will be allowed in the Three Pools parking lot at a time, and no one is allowed to park on the roads surrounding Three Pools- it will cost you a $50 fine. Visitors to the area should use extreme caution and come prepared. Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

