SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-23-2018 01:13 TweetFollow @OregonNews How Will the 4 Arabian Teams Fare at the World Cup "The Green Falcons, however, will have a point to prove..."



(SALEM, Ore.) - It’s nearly that time once again when the world’s best footballing nations gather for a whole month of uninterrupted football action. This coming World Cup is particularly great for the Arab region, countries and fans as four Arab countries (a first in the history of the World Cup) will be participating in the football extravaganza. Those who would like to engage in world cup 2018 betting can do so at various online casinos. Egypt Perhaps the one Arab team that’s carrying the hopes of many fans is Egypt. Egypt is the team of Mo Salah, one man who took the Premier League by storm in the just ended 2017/18 season. Mo Salah has been in phenomenal form scoring goals for fun and breaking all sorts of records. Salah now stands as the second highest scoring Liverpool player of all time (44 goals in one season) and is the Premier League’s most prolific forward thanks to his 32 Premier League goals which saw him surpass the goals scored by some footballing greats including Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo. Egypt is not a one-man team though and will look for inspiration from West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and Stoke City forward Ramadan Sobhi. Group stage games- Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay Morocco In Group B is another Arab team, Morocco. Unlike Egypt, Morocco does not have any outstanding player to pick out but the team plays as a collective and the players have a good understanding between them. Perhaps Morocco’s biggest asset looking towards the World Cup is their manager, Herve Renard. Renard is one of Africa’s most decorated managers having led to different nations to Africa Cup of Nations glory i.e. Zambia and Ivory Coast. If he can instil the winning mentality into this Moroccan team then Morocco can easily surprise a number of teams at the tournament. Group stage games- Iran, Portugal and Spain. Tunisia Tunisia will be featuring at this year’s tournament after a long absence. The team does not have any star players to pick but it does pride itself on its ability to work together and stick together when things go tough. The tournament will be a huge test for this Tunisian team but if they can play as a unit from minute one of every game, they do have a chance of claiming some major scalps. Some of the familiar names to expect in this Tunisian team include Wahbi Khazri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Yohan Benalouane, Ali Maaloul and Naim Sliti. However, Youssef Mskni, Aymen Abdennour and Hamdi Harbaoui miss out with the former due to injury and the latter being overlooked. Group stage games- England, Belgium and Panama. Saudi Arabia Arguably the weakest of all the teams to feature at the World Cup is Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons, however, will have a point to prove not only to the world but to themselves that they are a force to reckon with and no pushovers. With no star players, the Green Falcons will have to play as a solid unit if they are to qualify for the latter stages of the competition. Group stage games- Russia, Uruguay, and Egypt Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Sports | Most Commented on





Articles for May 22, 2018 | Articles for May 23, 2018 |