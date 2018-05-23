|
Wednesday May 23, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-22-2018 16:11TweetFollow @OregonNews
What Questions Should You Ask A Lawyer Before Hiring Them?Salem-News.com Business
Preparing for your first meeting will make your time together much more productive. Time is money!
(SALEM, Ore.) - How do you know what questions to ask when you hire a lawyer?
It can be very complicated, especially if this is your first time hiring a legal representative, but don’t worry, we have you covered with the following array of important questions. These will help you gauge which attorney is best for you, your situation, and your pocketbook!
Ask About Consultation
Ask about the Lawyer’s Qualifications
Ask About their Experience
Questions about their Fees
Questions about Your Claim
Questions to Ask when you Hire a Lawyer:
Most attorneys offer a free consultation for prospective clients. Do some research online and narrow your search for the right attorney down to a few. Then, give them a call and arrange to meet with them in person.
Now is the time to put your list of questions to work. The attorney will usually give an overview of their experience and successes, and you will have the opportunity to ask the questions relevant to you and your case. Not only will you learn if they are well-suited to represent you, but also if you will work well together.
Don't hesitate to visit several attorneys before hiring one. It is a large investment, of trust, mostly. Choose wisely.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for May 21, 2018 | Articles for May 22, 2018 | Articles for May 23, 2018
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.