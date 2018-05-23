SNc Channels:



May-22-2018 16:11 What Questions Should You Ask A Lawyer Before Hiring Them? Preparing for your first meeting will make your time together much more productive. Time is money!

Spending some time in hiring the right attorney may make all the difference.

(SALEM, Ore.) - How do you know what questions to ask when you hire a lawyer? It can be very complicated, especially if this is your first time hiring a legal representative, but don’t worry, we have you covered with the following array of important questions. These will help you gauge which attorney is best for you, your situation, and your pocketbook! Ask About Consultation Is the Consultation literally free of Cost?

How long will the Consultation take? Ask about the Lawyer’s Qualifications Ask whether the lawyer or firm is a member of any law society or trial association, if yes then which one?

Are they well-versed in respect of your local law?

Can they offer you references and testimonials?

Do they only represent the plaintiff or have they ever worked for someone responsible for causing the accident or an insurance company?

What are their team resources that will fight your case? Do they have any medical experts, investigators or other specialists on board?

What are their financial resources available to fight my case? Ask About their Experience Is Injury Law the only focus of their practice?

How long have they been fighting such cases?

How much experience do they have dealing with insurance companies, their legal representatives,and adjusters?

How many cases have they handled so far Questions about their Fees How will they charge fees?

If they are your legal representative, then will they incur additional costs to professionally handle the claim(s)?

When is the fee payable? Questions about Your Claim Ask them directly if they think your claim is valid or not?

Ask for their evaluation, and to let you know your chances of success according to the conclusion of the case? If they need more information, determine what that is and make it available.

Ask them to tell you the strength and weaknesses of your case.

Ask if they believe your case will go to trial or will be settled out of court?

What do they believe is the best strategy to win?

What is an estimate related to the possible settlement you can expect? How much is it? Or, what more do they need from you?

How much time do they believe your case will need to resolve? Questions to Ask when you Hire a Lawyer: If I hire you, will you be the only one working on my case?

If you are the only one working on my case, then what is your caseload and will you dedicate enough time to my case?

If I have to deal with more than one person from your team, who is in charge and are others really familiar with my case, or should I explain it to every one of them?

If you are my lawyer, should we sign a contract? The contract will detail your fee and payment terms.

Who will I contact with my questions?

When can you best be reached?

Should tough calls have to be made, will you offer me some options and advise the best course of action?

Will you contact me when there are any updates available related to my case? Most attorneys offer a free consultation for prospective clients. Do some research online and narrow your search for the right attorney down to a few. Then, give them a call and arrange to meet with them in person. Now is the time to put your list of questions to work. The attorney will usually give an overview of their experience and successes, and you will have the opportunity to ask the questions relevant to you and your case. Not only will you learn if they are well-suited to represent you, but also if you will work well together. Don't hesitate to visit several attorneys before hiring one. It is a large investment, of trust, mostly. Choose wisely. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

