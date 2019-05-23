SNc Channels:



May-21-2019 11:15

PC Games and Upcoming Changes We can expect numerous tech inventions in the gaming field.

PC game adult competition.

Image courtesy: Jamie McInall, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - It seems that traditional gambling may soon be a thing of the past. According to the Jon Peddie Research (JPR), classic computer chances and gaming technology can finish their era. From now on, players will be able to switch from traditional desktop games to cloud-based chances. All these games are expected to be broadcast on television providers either by consoles or cloud-based streaming. The JPR study further reported upcoming ramifications of different sectors. It will include computer games, graphic cards manufacturers, game memory tech and gaming CPU producers. In addition, the optical drive will cease to exist together with previous stuff. According to the Jon Peddie Research predictions, everything will be finished by the commencement of 2022. Statistics and Reality The situation is really ground-breaking. If Jon Peddie Research becomes reality, we can expect about 20 million gamers to make the transition from computer to console and cloud-based chances. The entire change will occur over the following three years. And what are the reasons for such a transition? As JPR president Jon Peddie said, technology has progressed to such an extent that desktop devices don’t fulfill the consumer's needs anymore. The world of technologies is changing drastically and players want to follow the latest trends. They adopt new gimmicks and products and enjoy an enhanced level of excitement. But how can we make those projections? Jon Peddie Research president observed that future technology is already around us. The development of innovative services has already started. It facilitates experts to make long-lasting projections as this. Read the full announcement of JPR president: "...The PC market continues to decline because the innovation that took place in the past providing speed ups and clever new things has all but stopped, plus the product introduction times are stretching out to four years. This is not a panic situation and the GPU market still generates incredible volume. However, there are forces at work that we predict will drive some of this business toward TV displays and associated gaming services.” Online Gaming Today If you consider online casino gambling, there are numerous opportunities for adventure. For example, choose Captain Cook casino (greatcasinocanada.com/casinos/captain-cooks-casino/) and reveal 500+ games from Microgaming software producer. Start playing and earn up to $475 bonus and 100 free spins with unique gaming chances. Benefits of Upcoming Changes The advantages of new technology are obvious. First of all, TV manufacturers and console producers will have numerous benefits. Brand-new consoles will appear on the gaming market as of 2022. In addition, we can expect numerous tech inventions in the gaming field. Some experts believe that PC gaming will not disappear. According to their claims, the PC community will continue to fight for its place in the industry. The PC gaming community is very strong and stubborn and its members will not give up easily. We can only wait to see further changes. We cannot make 100% correct predictions but something positive is on the horizon. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

