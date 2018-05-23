Motorcyclist and Passenger Hit and Killed by Drunk Driver (UPDATED)

Another DUI double-fatal crash that could have been avoided by simply not getting behind the wheel.



Double fatal crash caused by a drunk driving teen on Highway 234 near Eagle Point. Photo: OSP



(JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.) - 5/21/18 UPDATE The deceased operator of the motorcycle has been identified as Daniel Lawrence Foster age 60 of Trail, OR. The deceased passenger on the motorcycle has been identified as Catherine Denise Hock age 54 of Trail, OR.

The names of the juveniles will not be released by the Oregon State Police at this time.

_________________________________________

Saturday night about 8:30, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 234 near Eagle Point in Jackson County.

According to police, a black Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound with a passenger when a silver Ford Mustang collided nearly head-on with the motorcycle.

Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no injuries sustained by the three juvenile occupants in the Mustang. The operator of the Mustang was arrested at the scene for DUII.

Highway 234 at the scene was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Fire District 3, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.

Source: OSP

_________________________________________