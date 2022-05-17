Regional Quarantine in Lane County after Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed

|
Saturday May 21, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-19-2022 12:15TweetFollow @OregonNews
Regional Quarantine in Lane County after Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza ConfirmedSalem-News.com
Quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this area.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County, OR on May 17, 2022.
Due to federal and international disease control requirements, a regional quarantine for all avian species and vehicle traffic involved with avian species (under authority of ORS 596.402) has been issued for an area extending a minimum of 10 kilometers around the infected property.
A map of the outbreak areas in Linn and Lane Counties and the quarantine area in Lane County is available online. Interested parties may enter their address to determine whether they are included in the quarantine area.
This regional quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this area for a period of time sufficient to allow state and federal officials to conduct surveillance within the quarantine area to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist.
The quarantine also applies to importation of all birds from states where a state or federal quarantined area due to HPAI exists.
Organizers of events involving birds must immediately inform the Oregon State Veterinarian of any scheduled events. Additionally, they must share the new rules with the event exhibitors and vendors.
Temporary emergency rules were filed with the Oregon Secretary of State on May 19. Please review the rules for additional details on the areas and items under restriction.
Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture
_________________________________________
Articles for May 18, 2022 | Articles for May 19, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.