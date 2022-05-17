Regional Quarantine in Lane County after Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed

Quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this area.



Image: USDA



(SALEM, Ore.) - The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County, OR on May 17, 2022.

Due to federal and international disease control requirements, a regional quarantine for all avian species and vehicle traffic involved with avian species (under authority of ORS 596.402) has been issued for an area extending a minimum of 10 kilometers around the infected property.

A map of the outbreak areas in Linn and Lane Counties and the quarantine area in Lane County is available online. Interested parties may enter their address to determine whether they are included in the quarantine area.

This regional quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this area for a period of time sufficient to allow state and federal officials to conduct surveillance within the quarantine area to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist.

The quarantine also applies to importation of all birds from states where a state or federal quarantined area due to HPAI exists.

Organizers of events involving birds must immediately inform the Oregon State Veterinarian of any scheduled events. Additionally, they must share the new rules with the event exhibitors and vendors.

Temporary emergency rules were filed with the Oregon Secretary of State on May 19. Please review the rules for additional details on the areas and items under restriction.

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture

