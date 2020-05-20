BREAKING NEWS: Oregon State Supreme Court Says Stay at Home Orders Remain in Place

|
Wednesday May 20, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-18-2020 22:37TweetFollow @OregonNews
BREAKING NEWS: Oregon State Supreme Court Says Stay at Home Orders Remain in PlaceSalem-News.com
The Baker County court ruling is now on hold pending further arguments.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - This evening, the Oregon Supreme Court stayed a lower court ruling by Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff which invalidated Governor Brown’s recent stay at home executive order.
As a result, the Governor’s executive orders remain in place until further consideration by the court.
In response to a lawsuit filed by 10 churches in Oregon, Judge Shirtcliff ruled earlier today that Oregon's Governor made a mistake by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.
The Governor contends that the stay at home executive orders have prevented more than 70,000 COVID-19 infections across the state and averted approximately 1,500 hospitalizations.
The orders impose certain requirements and limitations aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.
In response to today’s earlier lower court ruling, Governor Brown had issued a statement that said in part:
"The science behind these executive orders hasn’t changed one bit. Ongoing physical distancing, staying home as much as possible, and wearing face coverings will save lives across Oregon.
"Together Oregonians have turned the tide on the spread of COVID-19, allowing us to only now begin the process of gradually and safely reopening parts of our communities and our economies.”
The Baker County court ruling is now on hold and Governor Brown’s emergency declaration and executive orders remain in place pending further arguments and review by the high court justices.
To stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information, guidelines and county reopening status, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 website.
_________________________________________
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for May 18, 2020 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.