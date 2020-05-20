SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-18-2020 22:37 TweetFollow @OregonNews BREAKING NEWS: Oregon State Supreme Court Says Stay at Home Orders Remain in Place The Baker County court ruling is now on hold pending further arguments.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - This evening, the Oregon Supreme Court stayed a lower court ruling by Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff which invalidated Governor Brown’s recent stay at home executive order. As a result, the Governor’s executive orders remain in place until further consideration by the court. In response to a lawsuit filed by 10 churches in Oregon, Judge Shirtcliff ruled earlier today that Oregon's Governor made a mistake by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. The Governor contends that the stay at home executive orders have prevented more than 70,000 COVID-19 infections across the state and averted approximately 1,500 hospitalizations. The orders impose certain requirements and limitations aimed at slowing the spread of the disease. In response to today’s earlier lower court ruling, Governor Brown had issued a statement that said in part: "The science behind these executive orders hasn’t changed one bit. Ongoing physical distancing, staying home as much as possible, and wearing face coverings will save lives across Oregon. "Together Oregonians have turned the tide on the spread of COVID-19, allowing us to only now begin the process of gradually and safely reopening parts of our communities and our economies.” The Baker County court ruling is now on hold and Governor Brown’s emergency declaration and executive orders remain in place pending further arguments and review by the high court justices. To stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information, guidelines and county reopening status, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 website. _________________________________________ Stay informed about COVID-19: Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. Source(s): Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for May 18, 2020 |