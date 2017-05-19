RTDNA and RTDNF Mark Death of Roger Ailes

|
Friday May 19, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
May-18-2017 13:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
RTDNA and RTDNF Mark Death of Roger AilesSalem-News.com
Ailes death marks the end of a consequential era of news coverage in America
(WASHINGTON D.C.) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and Foundation (RTDNF) mourn the passing of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who died today at age 77.
Ailes was the 2007 recipient of the RTDNF First Amendment Leadership Award at the Foundation's annual First Amendment Dinner in Washington, D.C. In his acceptance speech, Ailes was a stalwart advocate for a diversity of thought and ideology in U.S. newsrooms.
"While the Constitution guarantees freedom of the press, freedom depends on fairness in the press," he said.
Ailes, at a time when America was entering the 2008 presidential election cycle, also admonished candidates for political office to be accessible to reporters, the public's watchdogs.
"If you're afraid of journalists," Ailes asked politicians rhetorically, "how will you face the real dangers in the world?"
Click here to watch Ailes' full acceptance speech
"There's no question Roger Ailes was a polarizing figure in the media and in American politics," said Mike Cavender, Executive Director of RTDNA and RTDNF.
"However, it is indisputable that he was responsible for seismic changes in the way people receive news and participate in political discourse."
RTDNA and RTDNF recently launched its Voice of the First Amendment Task Force, to combat attacks on the First Amendment and help the public understand why responsible broadcast and digital journalism is essential to their daily lives.
"Our Voice of the First Amendment Task Force is committed to defending all of the First Amendment, not just the types of speech and the press with which people agree," said Dan Shelley, Incoming Executive Director, who is spearheading the Task Force's efforts.
"Regardless of Roger Ailes' perceived ideology, there is no doubt about his Constitutional right to have advocated for it."
Ailes' 20-year career at Fox News ended last year after he resigned following accusations of sexual harassment, which he denied. Those allegations notwithstanding, Ailes death marks the end of a consequential era of news coverage in America.
Source: RTNDA
_________________________________________
Articles for May 17, 2017 | Articles for May 18, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.