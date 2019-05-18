SNc Channels:



May-17-2019 12:04 State Anti-Abortion Laws The Republican war on women continues.

Image: Damemagazine.com

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Alabama became the eleventh state to pass anti-abortion legislation. Now eleven of the 22 states with both a Republican governor and legislature have passed an anti-abortion law. I expect it to be eventually 22 of 22. The Republicans know or should know that these laws are unconstitutional under the Supreme Court’s earlier decision in Roe v. Wade, but hope one or more of these state laws will reach the Supreme Court where they hope Roe v. Wade will be overturned. If a state anti-abortion law does reach the Supreme Court, how will Justice Kavanaugh vote as he might be the swing vote? During his confirmation hearing last year, Kavanaugh said that Roe v. Wade is "an important precedent of the Supreme Court" that had been reaffirmed many times. He further said that the 1992 Casey v. Planned Parenthood ruling upholding Roe was "precedent on precedent." The Supreme Court, however, can always overturn precedent. The Republican war on women continues. _________________________________________

