Reduce Oregon Wildfire Threats with Simple Ideas

Friday May 19, 2017
Reduce Oregon Wildfire Threats with Simple IdeasSalem-News.com
Wildfire Awareness Month reminds us to prevent fires with planning.
(SALEM, Ore.) - May is Wildfire Awareness Month and the ideal time to reduce the excess vegetation around your home that could pose a wildfire threat.
As you begin spring clean-up, Keep Oregon Green, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal urge you to consider chipping or recycling your yard debris.
If burning is the only option to dispose of woody material, fire officials urge landowners to follow safe burning practices.
"If you burn debris, use common sense and follow safety rules," said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "This can prevent most wildfires caused by burning debris and keep lives and property safe."
Escaped debris burns are the leading human cause of wildfire in Oregon, particularly in the spring and fall when people think it is safe and permissible to burn. In 2016, backyard debris burns that escaped control resulted in 143 wildfires burning 145 acres at a cost of nearly $225,000 to suppress.
"On a windy day, a debris burn can easily escape control and spread rapidly if not closely watched," said Walker.
A burn pile is less likely to escape control if these simple safety tips are followed:
More tips on wildfire prevention, including campfire safety, use of motorized equipment, and fire-resistant landscaping can be found on Keep Oregon Green's website, www.keeporegongreen.org.
Source: Oregon Dept. of Forestry
_________________________________________
