May-16-2018 02:02 Keizer Iris Parade and Festival is Blooming Spectacular! The fields are alive with color...again!

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - This is the weekend iris lovers look forward to every year. Each year Schreiner's Iris Gardens donates hundreds of field-fresh Iris stems to the Keizer Iris Festival and there is no better place to celebrate. Saturday, check out the beautiful floats in the Iris Parade in Keizer, beginning at 10:30 a.m., then visit Schreiner's 10-acre display garden in full bloom. Schreiner's Irises are considered by collectors to be among the finest in the world. Every May, the Schreiner family delights in opening their garden to visitors. If you enjoy a colorful walkabout, then Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., join the Keizer Iris Walk with the Willamette Wanderers. Walk through fields of colorful irises on a 5K or 10K walk/run, which begins at the Display Gardens. Registration required. Leashed, sociable dogs are welcome. There is a Car Show at the Elks Lodge Parking Lot featuring music by DJ Russ Strohmeyer from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, and kids of all ages will enjoy the Funtastic Carnival, rip-roaring fun Friday through Sunday. Schreiner's is hosting a couple important Free demonstrations on Saturday. At 12:30 p.m., How to Dig & Divide Iris. Discuss and review the proper time and technique for digging and separating Irises. It’s easier than you think! Bring your questions and learn tips from the experts, in the Plant Sale area, open to all. Another Free demonstration begins at 2:00 p.m. for one hour. Special guest Sue Bielemeier of Green Thumb Flower Box Florists will provide a demonstration of flower arranging, highlighting the use of Iris in a variety of arrangements. Since 1925, the Schreiner family has grown and hybridized only the finest quality Iris for both the home gardener and the wholesale retailer. Today Schreiner’s Iris Gardens grows 200 acres of Irises annually. For only a few short weeks a year, Schreiner’s Iris Gardens opens the doors of their spectacular Iris farm to the public for self-guided tours. This is your chance to stroll the 10-acre display gardens and take in the sight and fragrance of over 500 named Irises in full bloom. Hundreds of cut Iris stems will be on display as part of Schreiner's Cut Flower Show, open daily during bloom season from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. Schreiner's Gift Shop will be filled with an exciting mix of reasonably priced home and garden accents for iris lovers. Iris-themed gifts, glassware, t-shirts and handcrafted artwork, as well as gardening tools and accessories. Fresh-cut Iris stems are available for purchase every day. A selection of potted spring flowers and companion plants is available in the gift shop to complement your Iris garden and place an order for Iris to ship this summer. You will be rewarded for your choices by incredible color and beauty for years to come. Now get back to the carnival and have a great time! _________________________________________

